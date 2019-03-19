High School Sports

Watch as deployed father comes home early to surprise 9-year-old son

By Brian Gosset

March 19, 2019 01:58 PM

Father Rob Cesternino surprises son Luca, 9, on Monday March 18, 2019.
A military dad saw his chance to surprise his son, Luca, on Monday.

Luca, 9, was participating in a Taekwondo session Monday night which was set up by his parents.

His father, Staff Sergeant Rob Cesternino was serving with the Tennessee National Guard in Jordan and Southern Syria since May 2018. A father of six, Luca is his youngest child.

Cesternino surprised Luca four days earlier than expected.

During sparing drills with the instructor, Luca was blindfolded. Before the final session was conducted, the instructor stepped out of the way and Cesternino jumped in.

Luca had no idea he was sparing with his father until Cesternino started talking and saying Luca’s nickname which made the young boy take his blindfold off and jump into Cesternino’s arms.

