Watch as deployed high school coach returns home early, surprises his students

By Brian Gosset

March 11, 2019 12:08 PM

Andrew Olson returned to Northridge High School to surprise his students.
Utah Army National Guard Capt. Andrew Olson was supposed to stay in Afghanistan for seven more months.

Instead he returned home to Layton, Utah and surprised his students at Northridge High School on March 6.

Video captures the moment in enters one classroom and is swarmed by students.

Olson, who coaches Northridge’s football and basketball teams, returned home March 1, but was expected to be in Afghanistan until October. He will spend time with his wife and two sons before returning to Northridge to coach and teach history.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

