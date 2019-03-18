High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth baseball player of the week

By Brian Gosset

March 18, 2019 07:30 AM

Burleson Centennial senior pitcher Jacob Meador
Burleson Centennial senior pitcher Jacob Meador Centennial baseball Courtesy
Burleson Centennial senior pitcher Jacob Meador Centennial baseball Courtesy

Vote as many times for Dallas-Fort Worth baseball player of the week for games March 11-16, 2019.

Voting will end Tuesday morning.

Please no cheating. Our system will detect cheated votes and take them away. If you want to nominate a player of the week, please email name, school and stats Saturday and Sunday every week to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Nominees are Jaxon Chaney (Sulphur Springs), Jacob Meador (Burleson Centennial), Tony Robie (Lake Ridge), Porter Hardcastle (Coppell), Ryan Bogusz (Lone Star) and Austin Wallace (Flower Mound).

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth baseball player of the week
Jaxon Chaney, Sulphur Springs: 8 RBI in 2 games. 2-4, 2 HR including a grand slam, 7 RBI vs Greenville
Jacob Meador, Burl Centennial: Triple, 2 RBI, 2 hit shutout, 17 Ks vs Everman
Tony Robie, Lake Ridge: 2 hit shutout, 13 Ks in 1-0 win vs South Grand Prairie
Porter Hardcastle, Coppell: No-hitter with 7 Ks vs MacArthur
Ryan Bogusz, Lone Star: 2 hit shutout, 13 Ks in 2-0 win vs Frisco Centennial
Austin Wallace, Flower Mound: 1 hitter, 18 Ks, RBI in 8-1 win vs Lewisville

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  