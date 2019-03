During a high school boys soccer game on March 9 in Clarksville, Arkansas, strong winds caused a light pole to fall on the field and injure a player and referee.

According to Clarksville Activity Director Michael Banning in a story with 5NEWS, the referee suffered a fractured tibia and fibula while the student has “superficial wounds to the head and legs.”

Scary. A light pole barely missed crushing a high school soccer referee in Arkansas on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/KzQQC6InSD — Gordon Keith (@gordonkeith) March 12, 2019