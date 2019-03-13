‘It’s blood’: Cousins from local high school to continue soccer careers at same college

The chances of playing college ball with a high school teammate are 1-in-100.

Playing with your cousin? One-in-1 million.

But for Arlington Lamar seniors Jordan Michie and Brennan Reuland, they get that chance at Abilene Christian.

“We weren’t really talking to the same schools because we thought we wouldn’t get a chance to play at a higher level together, but a club teammate committed to ACU and the coaches started to come out to our games and started watching us.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

In a split second, ACU offered Reuland. Then the Wildcats offered Michie two hours later.

“We texted each other,” Reuland said.





Added Michie, “That’s the first thing I thought about. I just knew they had to have offered Brennan too.”

Arlington Lamar’s Jordan Michie and Brennan Reuland Courtesy

Then the two committed.

“I wouldn’t have thought we’d be playing in college together, but I’m just excited that’s it’s happening,” said Michie, who’s four months older.

“We always hoped, but knew there was a small chance,” Reuland added. “It’s just surreal and we’re very blessed.”

Lamar is in the title race for District 4-6A with a few games left on the schedule. The Vikings have reached the playoffs all four years with Michie and Reuland on the team.

The duo have been two of the all-time best in program history. Both have passed the previous career assists record of 31 and both are about to do the same in career goals (65).

“It’s blood,” Michie said. “We love playing with each other because it works.”

“I feel like we know where the other is on the field,” Reuland added. “I can give it to her, she can give it to me, it’s a back and forth and we make a lot of stuff happen out there.”

Courtesy

This season, Michie has 10 goals and 8 assists. Reuland has 8 goals and 8 assists.

“They have been special since the first time they stepped on campus,” coach Kay Giocondo said. “They know the game so well and bring another dynamic to this program. They for sure will leave their mark.

“They’re great young ladies. They’re outstanding soccer players. They compete against one another all the time, but it’s a friendly competition. They push each other to be better and in turn, that helps the rest of the team.”

Michie and Reuland aren’t the only ones in Dallas-Fort Worth that have committed to ACU. Just to name a few that will be joining them: Chloe Walker and Caylen Wright from Joshua and Nikki Romero from Grapevine.

SHARE COPY LINK Seniors Brennan Reuland and Jordan Michie have been playing on the same team since they were 4. They get to play for four more years after the two signed with Abilene Christian.

“I had talked to a couple more schools, but was focused on ACU,” Reuland said. “I visited ACU and knew that’s where I wanted to be. I felt comfortable there and the people are so nice. They make you feel at home. The campus is really pretty and all the athletes are close with everyone.”

“It’s great that they have this opportunity not many get,” Giocondo added. “They will be missed. They have outstanding futures. The sky’s the limit for both young ladies.”