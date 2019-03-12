Still in the running for Carroll DB RJ Mickens if you’re one of these 11 schools

If you’re one of these 11 colleges, you’re in luck.

You’re still in the running for one of the top 2020s in the nation in Southlake Carroll DB RJ Mickens.

Mickens announced on Monday via Twitter, his final 11 schools. Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Florida, Clemson, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Miami and Michigan remain on this list.

All glory to God, top 11 schools. pic.twitter.com/oCCr9WzXA8 — Rj Mickens (@RjMickens10) March 11, 2019

Mickens is a 4-star safety with 31 offers. He is ranked as the top safety in the nation and fifth overall prospect in the state. He’s ranked as the No. 42 overall player in the country, per 247Sports.

According to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions, Ohio State is leading the way at landing Mickens at 50 percent. Clemson is second at 33 percent.

In three seasons, Mickens has amassed nearly 200 tackles with 7 picks, 7 forced fumble and 29 deflections. He’s played WR the past two years with nearly 1,000 yards receiving and 12 TDs to show for it.