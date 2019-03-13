Check out which high school girls basketball players from DFW made TGCA All-State

CLASS 6A
Nyah Green, Allen
Myra Gordon, LD Bell
MaLay McQueen, Arlington Bowie
Taylor Hutchins, Cedar Hill
Dajinae McCarty, Cedar Hill
Anna Destinee McDowell, Cedar Hill
Deja Kelly, Duncanville
Whitney Cox, Flower Mound
Sarah Andrews, Irving MacArthur
Tailor Broussard, Irving MacArthur
Noelle Yancy, Richardson
Ngozi Obineke, Rowlett
Avery Crouse, Sachse
Adhel Tac, Sachse
Jazion Jackson, Dallas Skyline
Kyjai Miles, Dallas Skyline
Kiara Jackson, South Grand Prairie
Kendall McGruder, South Grand Prairie
CLASS 5A
Elizabeth Allanach, Aledo
Iyana Dorsey, Birdville
Leila Patel, Frisco Centennial
Zya Nugent, Denison
Keslyn King, Mansfield Legacy
Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy
Mia Deck, Frisco Lone Star
Adryana Quezada, Frisco Lone Star
Maci Bookout, Royse City
Tamia Jones, The Colony
Jewel Spear, The Colony
N’Denasija Collins, Mansfield Timberview
Destiny Jackson, Mansfield Timberview
Mary Lovelace, Wylie
Akasha Davis, Wylie East
Mary Nyakundi, Wylie East
CLASS 4A
Brooklyn Carl, Argyle
Rhyle McKinney, Argyle
Ashley Ingram, Bridgeport
Emily Vidal, Bridgeport
Hailey Ibarra, Glen Rose
Alexis Brown, Dallas Lincoln
Diamond Sweats, Dallas Lincoln
Alena Wilson, Dallas Lincoln
Sally Clemmons, Melissa
Jasmine Bailey, Midlothian Heritage
Blythe Williams, Midlothian Heritage
Chole Malone, Sanger
Daniela Marcor, Sunnyvale
Takoya Stallings, Sunnyvale
CLASS 3A
Jessica Leek, Brock
Olivia Lewis, Brock
Tori Gittens, Gunter
Lillie Beason, Maypearl
Kaia Williams, Ponder
