High School Sports

Check out which high school girls basketball players from DFW made TGCA All-State

By Brian Gosset

March 13, 2019 03:36 PM

Timberview’s Destiny Jackson at the free-throw line vs. Boswell in a regional quarterfinal game, Monday Feb. 18, 2019 from Aledo HS. Timberview won 68-46. Jackson scored 18 points.
Timberview’s Destiny Jackson at the free-throw line vs. Boswell in a regional quarterfinal game, Monday Feb. 18, 2019 from Aledo HS. Timberview won 68-46. Jackson scored 18 points. Matthew Smith Courtesy
CLASS 6A

Nyah Green, Allen

Myra Gordon, LD Bell

MaLay McQueen, Arlington Bowie

Taylor Hutchins, Cedar Hill

Dajinae McCarty, Cedar Hill

Anna Destinee McDowell, Cedar Hill

Deja Kelly, Duncanville

Whitney Cox, Flower Mound

Sarah Andrews, Irving MacArthur

Tailor Broussard, Irving MacArthur

Noelle Yancy, Richardson

Ngozi Obineke, Rowlett

Avery Crouse, Sachse

Adhel Tac, Sachse

Jazion Jackson, Dallas Skyline

Kyjai Miles, Dallas Skyline

Kiara Jackson, South Grand Prairie

Kendall McGruder, South Grand Prairie

CLASS 5A

Elizabeth Allanach, Aledo

Iyana Dorsey, Birdville

Leila Patel, Frisco Centennial

Zya Nugent, Denison

Keslyn King, Mansfield Legacy

Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy

Mia Deck, Frisco Lone Star

Adryana Quezada, Frisco Lone Star

Maci Bookout, Royse City

Tamia Jones, The Colony

Jewel Spear, The Colony

N’Denasija Collins, Mansfield Timberview

Destiny Jackson, Mansfield Timberview

Mary Lovelace, Wylie

Akasha Davis, Wylie East

Mary Nyakundi, Wylie East

CLASS 4A

Brooklyn Carl, Argyle

Rhyle McKinney, Argyle

Ashley Ingram, Bridgeport

Emily Vidal, Bridgeport

Hailey Ibarra, Glen Rose

Alexis Brown, Dallas Lincoln

Diamond Sweats, Dallas Lincoln

Alena Wilson, Dallas Lincoln

Sally Clemmons, Melissa

Jasmine Bailey, Midlothian Heritage

Blythe Williams, Midlothian Heritage

Chole Malone, Sanger

Daniela Marcor, Sunnyvale

Takoya Stallings, Sunnyvale

CLASS 3A

Jessica Leek, Brock

Olivia Lewis, Brock

Tori Gittens, Gunter

Lillie Beason, Maypearl

Kaia Williams, Ponder

