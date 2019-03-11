Local girls basketball coach named High School National Coach of the Year

Mansfield Timberview girls basketball coach Kit Kyle Martin was named the 2019 Wilson Sporting Goods/WBCA High School National Coach of the Year, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday.

Martin will be presented with the Pat Summitt Trophy, named for the late legendary University of Tennessee coach and awarded annually to the WBCA National Coach of the Year in each of the WBCA’s six membership divisions, during the 2019 WBCA Convention, which will be held in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa Bay, Florida.

“The WBCA is proud to name Kit Kyle Martin as the 2019 Wilson Sporting Goods/WBCA High School National Coach of the Year,” said Danielle Donehew, executive director of the WBCA, in press release. “Kit was selected as the winner by her peers after leading her team to an exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds her leadership example that can be seen in her student-athletes, school and community.”

The Wolves were ranked No. 1 in Class 5A this season and reached the 5A Region I final in Snyder. Timberview went 38-2 and 14-0 in District 5-5A, capping off a 56-0 district mark for the senior class.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Martin also celebrated her 600th career victory earlier this season.

Timberview’s coach since 2012, Martin has guided the Wolves to 4-straight regional tournaments and state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. This season, the Wolves averaged over 70 points per game.

Other nominees for this year’s award:

Ashley Bush, Frederick High School (Frederick, Maryland)

Steve Frank, Strafford High School (Strafford, Missouri)

Alicia Komaki, Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California)

Frank Oliver Jr., Bishop McNamara High School (Forestville, Maryland)

Delaney Rudd, West Ridge Academy (Kernersville, North Carolina)

Andy Zihlman, Bishop Lynch High School (Dallas, Texas)