Three from Timberview, 14 from DFW named to boys basketball state all-tourney teams

By Brian Gosset

March 10, 2019 10:35 PM

Liberty Hill eliminates Decatur at the buzzer in 4A semifinal

Parker McCurdy beat the buzzer as the Panthers stunned the Eagles 53-51 in the 4A state semifinals at the Alamodome, Friday March 8, 2019.
2019 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament
All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

*Championship Game MVP

bold = Dallas-Fort Worth



CLASS 1A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
Hunter Horner, Slidell, Sr., 6-0, Guard
*Slayton Pruett, Slidell, Jr., 6-6, Forward/Center
Aaron Hernandez, Jayton, Jr., 5-10, Guard
Jake Gerber, Nazareth, 6-4, Sr., Guard/Forward
Jerimiah Sargent, Oakwood, Jr., 5-10, Guard


The Greyhounds defeated the Jayton Jaybirds 49-36 to win the 1A title on Saturday, March 8, 2019 at the Alamodome.

CLASS 2A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Jay Buckley, Shelbyville, Jr., 6-0, Guard
Jordan Boykins, Shelbyville, Jr., 6-4 Guard
Jalin Conyers, Gruver, Jr., 6-5, Forward
Cole Ferguson, Shelbyville, Sr., 6-5, Forward
Damion Dunn, Hearne, Jr., 5-11, Guard


CLASS 3A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Jerome Rodgers, Dallas Madison, So., 6-1, Guard
Dyeshun King, Dallas Madison, Jr., 5-10, Guard
Bradon Smith, Brock, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Scott Thomas, Brock, Sr., 6-5, Forward
Vincent Iwuchukwu, San Antonio Cole, Fr., 6-10, Forward/Center


The Trojans won 49-48 to beat the Eagles for their 4th state title in program history, Saturday March 9, 2019.

CLASS 4A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Trae Clayton, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Fr., 6-4, Forward
Jordan Walsh, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Fr., 6-7, Guard/Forward
Kaleb Bannon, Liberty Hill, Jr., 5-11, Guard/Forward
Gage Rieger, Decatur, Jr., 6-0, Guard
JoQuarius Valrie, Houston Yates, Sr., 6-5, Guard/Forward


Freshman Jordan Walsh beat the buzzer with the game winning dunk as Faith Family won the 4A state title over Liberty Hill, Saturday March 9, 2019. Video credit Kenny Matthews, Friday Night Glory.

CLASS 5A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*CJ Smith, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 5-9, Guard
Trazarien White, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 6-6, Guard
Rodrigo Soares, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 6-4, Guard
Journee Phillips, San Antonio Wagner, Jr., 6-2, Guard/Forward
Jalen Jackson, San Antonio Wagner, Sr., 5-10, Guard


The Wolves defeated San Antonio Wagner 77-64 in the 5A state title game, Saturday March 9, 2019.

CLASS 6A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Micah Peavy, Duncanville, Jr., 6-7, Guard
Jahmi’us Ramsey, Duncanville, Sr., 6-5, Guard
Calvin Solomon, Klein Forest, Sr., 6-6, Guard
Kharee McDaniel, Klein Forest, Sr., 5-11, Guard
Langston Love, Cibolo Steele, So., 6-4, Guard


The Panthers beat the Mustangs in the 6A state semifinals at the Alamodome, Friday March 8, 2019.

