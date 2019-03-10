High School Sports

Watch as Marcus sophomore turns incredible double play

By Brian Gosset

March 10, 2019 10:06 PM

Marcus softball player records incredible double play.

Sophomore Harding commit Brooke Johnson made a diving catch and threw the runner out at first for a double play vs. Irving Nimitz.
By
By

Florida State’s Jessie Warren made one heck of a play vs. Washington last year during Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series. Flower Mound Marcus sophomore Brooke Johnson thought she’d give the play a try.

Against Irving, Johnson, who plays third base, came charging in on a bunt to make a diving catch and then doubled off the runner at first.

The Marauders won 15-6 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in district and 11-7 overall. Johnson drove in a run and scored three times. Brooke Lawson went 4 for 5 with 5 RBI and Lexi Benson and KK Kenney homered.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

