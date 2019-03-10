Watch as Marcus sophomore turns incredible double play

Florida State’s Jessie Warren made one heck of a play vs. Washington last year during Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series. Flower Mound Marcus sophomore Brooke Johnson thought she’d give the play a try.

Can you say web gem, Jessie Warren? pic.twitter.com/3kHcYqXzbJ — espnW (@espnW) June 5, 2018

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Against Irving, Johnson, who plays third base, came charging in on a bunt to make a diving catch and then doubled off the runner at first.

The Marauders won 15-6 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in district and 11-7 overall. Johnson drove in a run and scored three times. Brooke Lawson went 4 for 5 with 5 RBI and Lexi Benson and KK Kenney homered.