No. 1 Brock seeks revenge vs. No. 3 Dallas Madison in the state final at the Alamodome

Brock has a rich athletic tradition and no matter the sport, it seems like at least one team goes to state every year.

The five seniors on the boys basketball team have won a lot of games, but know all too well the feeling of coming up short. They hope to end their high school careers with a state title on Saturday.

A win would also avenge a loss to the team that cost them that opportunity during their last trip to state.

Brock (34-5), the top-ranked team in Class 3A, faces No. 3 Dallas Madison (20-15) in the final at 10 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“I just want to win state. It doesn’t matter who it’s against, but obviously we want to beat Madison,” Brock senior Scott Thomas said.

Brock senior Scott Thomas grabs one of his team-leading seven rebounds during the 3A state semifinals, Thursday March 7, 2019. Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics

The Eagles controlled the fourth quarter and pulled away late, 58-49, against East Chambers during the semifinals on Thursday. The win clinched their ninth state title game in program history.

Madison, which beat Brock 42-36 in the 3A final in 2017, knocked off San Antonio Cole, 43-33, on Thursday to also clinch its ninth trip to the state final. Both teams have won three state championships.

“We have film on Madison and Cole and we’ll put in long hours to get ready for Saturday,” Brock coach Zach Boxell said after the semifinal win. “Madison knocked us out two years ago, but really it doesn’t matter who you play at this point of the season. You just do what it takes to win a title.”

Thomas led Brock on Thursday with 19 points and seven rebounds. Senior Bradon Smith chipped in 14 points while senior Cooper Allen added seven points, six boards, six assists and four blocks.

“Biggest thing is our senior leadership this season. A lot of guys were on the team in 2017 and it was always their goal to get back here and accomplish great things,” Boxell said. “The experience has helped. We also have a lot of height.”

Of the 15 players on its roster, 12 are listed at 6-feet and taller, and six are over 6-foot-2.

“This is probably the biggest team we’ve had since I’ve been at Brock,” Boxell said.

Brock has won 18 state titles in athletics since 2002. But no matter the outcome, the Eagles continued the tradition of sending their teams to state.

“Our community gives us all the support, in every program,” Boxell said. ““These kids grow up with an expectation to win and that experience helps the program to continue its success.”