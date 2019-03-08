High School Sports

Top-ranked Shelbyville dominates Hearne, advances to Class 2A state basketball final

By Brian Gosset

March 08, 2019 01:02 PM

Shelbyville junior Jay Buckley goes up for a shot vs. Hearne in the 2A state semifinals at the Alamodome, Friday March 8, 2019.
Shelbyville junior Jay Buckley goes up for a shot vs. Hearne in the 2A state semifinals at the Alamodome, Friday March 8, 2019. Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics
Shelbyville junior Jay Buckley goes up for a shot vs. Hearne in the 2A state semifinals at the Alamodome, Friday March 8, 2019. Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics
SAN ANTONIO

Shelbyville hit 9 of 18 in the first quarter and got out to a big lead as the Dragons took care of Hearne, 83-51 in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday at the Alamodome.

The Dragons (38-3), who are the top-ranked team in 2A, advances to the state final to take on No. 9 Gruver at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll look for their first state title since 1984.

With the game tied at 8-8, the Dragons went on a 10-0 run and finished the first quarter 15-2 to grab a 23-10 lead after one.

Hearne (25-4), who made state for the first time since 1989, got as close as eight in the second quarter following a Tyquez Tindle steal and Javereyon Bailey finish with 5:06 left in the period.

But Shelbyville went into the half leading 33-20 and then outscored the Eagles 31-16 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Jay Buckley led the Dragons with a game-high 28 points and 9 assists while Jordan Boykins added 24 points and 8 rebounds. The Dragons shot 51.5 percent from the floor and held Hearne to 34 percent.

The Eagles were led by Damion Dunn’s 17 points and Bailey’s 15.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  