Top-ranked Shelbyville dominates Hearne, advances to Class 2A state basketball final

Shelbyville hit 9 of 18 in the first quarter and got out to a big lead as the Dragons took care of Hearne, 83-51 in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday at the Alamodome.

The Dragons (38-3), who are the top-ranked team in 2A, advances to the state final to take on No. 9 Gruver at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll look for their first state title since 1984.

With the game tied at 8-8, the Dragons went on a 10-0 run and finished the first quarter 15-2 to grab a 23-10 lead after one.

Hearne (25-4), who made state for the first time since 1989, got as close as eight in the second quarter following a Tyquez Tindle steal and Javereyon Bailey finish with 5:06 left in the period.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

But Shelbyville went into the half leading 33-20 and then outscored the Eagles 31-16 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Jay Buckley led the Dragons with a game-high 28 points and 9 assists while Jordan Boykins added 24 points and 8 rebounds. The Dragons shot 51.5 percent from the floor and held Hearne to 34 percent.

The Eagles were led by Damion Dunn’s 17 points and Bailey’s 15.