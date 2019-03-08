Big double-double by star forward sends Gruver past Martin’s Mill in 2A state semis

Behind 33 points and 13 rebounds from junior forward Jalin Conyers, Gruver defeated Martin’s Mill 55-42 in a Class 2A state semifinal game Friday at the Alamodome.

The Greyhounds (18-4) made the trip to state for the ninth time, first since 2010. They will play in the 2A final at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday vs. the winner of Shelbyville and Hearne. It’s their fourth trip to the state title game.

Gruver started on fire, hitting seven of its first 11 attempts from the floor and led 15-3 after one.

But the Mustangs (37-3), whose 22-game winning streak snapped, dominated the second quarter with a 14-5 advantage to pull within 20-17 at the break.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

That’s when the 6-foot-5 Conyers came alive, scoring 21 points in the second half. He grabbed 12 of his rebounds after intermission. He hit the Greyhounds’ first three buckets in the third quarter. Gruver led 32-25 after three.

Conyers went 12 of 14 from the field and made 9 of 11 from the charity stripe. He played receiver for the football team, which made the state title game in December. They lost to Mart, but Conyers set the Class 2A state championship game record in receptions (12), receiving yards (224) and receiving touchdowns (3).

Dylan Morrow and Michael Hawes led the Mustangs with 10 points apiece.