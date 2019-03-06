Dallas-Fort Worth players of the week - March 6, 2019

SOFTBALL

Lauren Lucas, Little Elm

What she did: In 3 games, the Wichita State commit went 7 of 8 with 2 doubles, 10 RBI, scored 5 times and stole 5 bases. Lucas hit 3 of 3 with 2 home runs including 1 grand slam and 8 RBI vs. Blue Ridge. In the circle vs. Pilot Point, she pitched 6 innings, allowed 1 hit and struck out 8 batters.

Others nominated- Maddy Wright, Eaton; Emma Robertson, Boswell

BASEBALL

Logan Hewitt, Aledo

What he did: Threw a no-hitter 7 innings, 10 strikeouts during a 7-0 win over Frisco Wakeland. Hewitt was also named Diamond Pro 5A Pitcher of the Week by TXHSBaseball.com.

Others nominated- Nathan Rooney, Legacy; Brayden Ferrie, Rowlett

BOYS SOCCER

Rylan Light, Cleburne

What he did: Trailing 5-2 at halftime against Ennis, the Yellowjackets rallied to win 6-5 thanks in large part of Light’s 4 goals.

Others nominated- Freddy Hernandez, Burleson

GIRLS SOCCER

Cristal Saldivar, South Hills

What she did: Scored 6 goals during the week for the Scorpions including 4 against Eastern Hills.

Others nominated- Kyndall Jennings, Benbrook; Ashton Wright, Grapevine