Former Mansfield RB, who went on to play at Iowa, killed by car near home in Duncanville

Former Mansfield running back Damon Bullock was hit and killed by a car near his home in Duncanville early Sunday morning, KCRG, an ABC-affiliated station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa first reported Sunday night.

According to KCRG, Bullock was struck by a car at 3 a.m. on Sunday after parking his car on the side of the road. His father Roscoe Handy said he hit a light pole in the median, causing all street lights nearby to disconnect.

Handy said the driver stopped, called 911 and stayed with Bullock until first responders arrived.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Our Prayers and thoughts go out to the Family of Damon Bullock, former Tiger Running Back, who was Tragically killed in a car accident this weekend. We love you Damon. pic.twitter.com/ZgPs1ZLb1O — Mansfield Tiger FB (@mansfield_fb) March 4, 2019

“We appreciate everyone in Iowa who’s shown so much love and support. We miss our hero, Handy told KCRG.

Bullock, who graduated from Mansfield in 2011, went on to play at Iowa, where he finished with 1,074 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 35 games. Mansfield made the playoffs three times with Bullock.

His mother, Kimberly Handy posted this on Facebook: “He definitely lived this way. He was a dreamer and a doer. Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die tomorrow. With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning. I will never be the same. I don’t know how or what to do. We appreciate every prayer, text, and phone call received. PLEASE PRAY FOR US! I don’t understand. You know OUR name Lord!! Please!!! I am heartbroken.”