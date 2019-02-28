NBA star returns to watch local team advance in state basketball playoffs

The Euless Trinity boys basketball team continues its magical playoff run - its deepest in 23 years - following an upset win over No. 3 North Crowley on Tuesday night at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

A packed house witnessed the Trojans clinch their first berth into the regional tournament since 1996, and it also included a local product-turned NBA star.

Myles Turner, who graduated from Trinity in 2014, was in attendance to watch his alma mater pull off the shocker. He greeted fans and took photos before tip-off.

The Pacers were in town visiting the Mavericks on Wednesday during a 110-101 defeat. Turner had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

WATCH TURNER CELEBRATE THE WIN

What does an NBA Star do when he’s in town to play the Mavericks? Go home and watch his alma mater upset the 3rd ranked team in the state ⁦@Trinityhoops1⁩ ⁦@Original_Turner⁩ ⁦@PatDoneyNBC5⁩ pic.twitter.com/ABGcTS5zqM — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) February 27, 2019

Turner averaged 18.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 6.8 blocks per game, leading the Trojans to a 24–7 record during his senior season and was awarded as a McDonald’s All-American.

He went to play for the Texas Longhorns for one year before the Indiana Pacers selected him 11th overall in 2015.

In three seasons, Turner has averaged 12.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.8 blocks in 206 games with Indy.

Turner could return for Trinity’s 6A Region I semifinal vs. No. 1 Duncanville at 6 p.m. on Friday night; the Pacers are off before returning to the court at home Saturday.

TURNER INTERVIEW WITH INSIDE HS SPORTS