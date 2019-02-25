High School Sports

Vote for Fort Worth area softball player of the week

By Brian Gosset

February 25, 2019 04:11 PM

Mansfield senior CF and UTA signee Reagan Hukill.
Mansfield senior CF and UTA signee Reagan Hukill. John Hamilton
Mansfield senior CF and UTA signee Reagan Hukill. John Hamilton

Vote for Fort Worth area softball player of the week.

Vote for 24 hours.

Vote for softball player of the week
Reagan Hukill, Mansfield: Hit 0.733 in 5 games at Round Rock with 4 home runs, 4 doubles, 9 RBI and 10 runs
Julie Kennedy, Boswell: Hit 0.571 in 6 games at Dripping Springs with 5 home runs, 13 RBI and 7 runs
