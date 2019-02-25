High School Sports

Vote for Fort Worth area high school girls soccer player of the week

By Brian Gosset

February 25, 2019 03:18 PM

Southlake Carroll senior Taylor Tufts
Southlake Carroll senior Taylor Tufts Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics
Southlake Carroll senior Taylor Tufts Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics

Vote for girls high school soccer player of the week.

Vote for 24 hours.

Vote for girls soccer player of the week
Taylor Tufts, Carroll: 2 goals, 1 assist vs Keller, becoming 2nd player in program history with 50G/50A in a career
Macie Blohowiak, Granbury: Pirates goal-keeper made 10 saves, 2 in the shootout and scored a goal in the victory over Burl. Centennial

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  