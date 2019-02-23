Watch as New Deal boys hit amazing buzzer beater to advance to regional quarterfinals

With a berth into the boys regional quarterfinals on the line, New Deal stunned Clarendon and its fans with a buzzer beater, 69-68 in a Class 2A Region I area round game on Friday at Canyon Randall High School.

New Deal threw an inbound pass from the opposite basket with 1.2 seconds left, a Hail Mary from Tanner Seeley to DK Blaylock, who caught and shot it from about 5 feet past the 3-point line that banked in.

The Lions (17-2), ranked No. 8 in the 2A state rankings, are headed to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years. They reached it in 2017, which had broken a 10-year drought.

They’ve won 8-straight games and their two losses this season have been both by two points.

New Deal will play Wellington at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Randall HS.