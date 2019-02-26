Top Class 4A softball players in Dallas-Fort Worth to watch during the 2019 season

Class 3A and others will be posted later this week.

Softball players are picked by Brian, not coaches (most of the coverage area is Tarrant county). But we’re open to suggestions from coaches, parents and players.

If a name is missed, please send them to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Thanks for your help!

Alvarado

Brooke Nalley

Haidyn Ransdell

Faith Waugh

Kaitlynn Woodlee

Anna

Hannah Howell

Amber Thille

Argyle

Presley Allen

Ainsley Cindric

Hailey Clark

Lilly Coleman

Sarah Oellermann

Lanie Rodgers

Blythe Wickstrum

Abby Williams

Aubrey

Kaelyn Cash

Jessica Grimes

Laney Roos

Lexie Roos

Benbrook

Mercedes Blanchard

Mia Clark

Devin Dunn

Jocelyn Heath-Fobbs

Makayland Jackson

Caddo Mills

Lillian Cook

Rylie Ingram

Josie Jenkins

Celina

Grace Cantu

Shayla Dell’Anno

Micayla Galloway

Alexys Ginegaw

Skylar Vest

Crandall

Karmyn Bass

Angel Grimaldo

Addy Miller

Alix Miller

Karlee Wickersham

Decatur

Reagan Chism

Jordyn Smith

Tristyn Trull

FW Western Hills

Cynthia Juarez

Glen Rose

Belle McDonald

Kaylee McDonald

Taylor McKenzie

Courtney Morris

Tatum Stegint

Godley

Lexi Ebbens

Kenzie Stotts

Skylar Tew

Nicole Yarbrough

Kennedale

Megan Calhoun

Jenna Webb

Krum

Lindsay Beutnagel

Jayce Bolin

Kennedy Brooks

Lindsay Hill

Melissa

Kylee Brakebill

Sally Clemmons

Anna Fortenberry

Alexis Pevehouse

Savannah Rodriguez

Audrey Solomon

Macy Stewart

Midlothian Heritage

Ashley Deshasier

Jessica Hershey

Zoe Isom

Kloe Jansonius

Alexa Perez

Mineral Wells

Amanda Blue

Lexi DeLuna

Elizabeth Gray

Terra Newsome

Dollie Soule

Brittany Swindle