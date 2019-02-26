Top Class 4A softball players in Dallas-Fort Worth to watch during the 2019 season

Class 3A and others will be posted later this week.
Softball players are picked by Brian, not coaches (most of the coverage area is Tarrant county). But we’re open to suggestions from coaches, parents and players.
If a name is missed, please send them to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Thanks for your help!
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Alvarado
Brooke Nalley
Haidyn Ransdell
Faith Waugh
Kaitlynn Woodlee
Anna
Hannah Howell
Amber Thille
Argyle
Presley Allen
Ainsley Cindric
Hailey Clark
Lilly Coleman
Sarah Oellermann
Lanie Rodgers
Blythe Wickstrum
Abby Williams
Aubrey
Kaelyn Cash
Jessica Grimes
Laney Roos
Lexie Roos
Benbrook
Mercedes Blanchard
Mia Clark
Devin Dunn
Jocelyn Heath-Fobbs
Makayland Jackson
Caddo Mills
Lillian Cook
Rylie Ingram
Josie Jenkins
Celina
Grace Cantu
Shayla Dell’Anno
Micayla Galloway
Alexys Ginegaw
Skylar Vest
Crandall
Karmyn Bass
Angel Grimaldo
Addy Miller
Alix Miller
Karlee Wickersham
Decatur
Reagan Chism
Jordyn Smith
Tristyn Trull
FW Western Hills
Cynthia Juarez
Glen Rose
Belle McDonald
Kaylee McDonald
Taylor McKenzie
Courtney Morris
Tatum Stegint
Godley
Lexi Ebbens
Kenzie Stotts
Skylar Tew
Nicole Yarbrough
Kennedale
Megan Calhoun
Jenna Webb
Krum
Lindsay Beutnagel
Jayce Bolin
Kennedy Brooks
Lindsay Hill
Melissa
Kylee Brakebill
Sally Clemmons
Anna Fortenberry
Alexis Pevehouse
Savannah Rodriguez
Audrey Solomon
Macy Stewart
Midlothian Heritage
Ashley Deshasier
Jessica Hershey
Zoe Isom
Kloe Jansonius
Alexa Perez
Mineral Wells
Amanda Blue
Lexi DeLuna
Elizabeth Gray
Terra Newsome
Dollie Soule
Brittany Swindle
Comments