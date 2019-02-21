UIL girls wrestling state tourney in Cypress, Here are the Fort Worth area qualifiers

The UIL wrestling state tournament hits the mat Friday and Saturday from the Berry Center in Cypress.
Here are the Fort Worth area girls wrestlers that qualified for state (schedules at the bottom):
GIRLS CLASS 6A
95-pound weight class- Chalimar Rodriguez, Keller Timber Creek
95- Anabelle Garcia, Keller Central
102- Tayah Thomas, Keller Central
102- Samara Chavez, Arlington Martin
102- Jocelyn Bolanos, Arlington
110- Adia Ronea, Keller Central
110- Kadee Kelley, Weatherford
110- Aja Pearson, Haltom
110- Carmen Allred, Euless Trinity
119- Camille Fournier, Weatherford
119- Sydney Harper, Euless Trinity
119- Jessica Crane, Arlington Martin
128- Josephine Igenegbai, Paschal
138- Amalani Latu, Keller Central
138- Lexie Basham, Byron Nelson
138- Jude Miller, Keller Timber Creek
148- Joylynn Wegman, Keller Timber Creek
165- Mia Strong, Arlington Lamar
165- Haven Hoang, Keller
165- Kaylynn Albrecht, Byron Nelson
185- Kaylynn Green, Weatherford
185- Daniella Seely, Haltom
185- Bianca Rosales, Keller Timber Creek
215- Ariana Miles, Arlington Lamar
215- Aaliyahrai Stewart, Haltom
215- Genevieve Jackson, Weatherford
215- Daya Powell, Keller Timber Creek
GIRLS CLASS 5A
95- Jasmine Howard, Azle
95- Johana Ramirez, Arlington Seguin
102- Brianna Mancillas, Chisholm Trail
102- Madison Brown, Justin Northwest
110- Triniti Smith, Azle
110- Salome Stallworth, Western Hills
119- Amanda Diaz, Arlington Heights
119- Raechel Lopez, Justin Northwest
128- Stephanie Renteria, Grapevine
128- Aubrey Yauger, Burleson Centennial
138- Kendra Maurer, Grapevine
138- Armani Barnes, Arlington Seguin
148- Karestin Andrews, Grapevine
165- Elizabeth Hubbard, Azle
165- Skylar Jackson, Justin Northwest
185- Jewel Lively, Azle
185- Ayanna Potter, Justin Northwest
185- Malachi Kyser, Arlington Seguin
215- Shayna Bombonati, Azle
215- Autumn Bradley, Justin Northwest
|TIME
|CLASS
|DIVISION
|ACTIVITY
|LOCATION
|6:30am
|5A, 6A
|All
|Doors Open
|Entrance #3
|7:30am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Weigh-In
|Arena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|9:00am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Round 1
5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|10:00am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Weigh-In
|Berry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|11:30am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Round 1
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|1:00pm
|
|
|Break/Mat Cleaning
|
|1:30pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|4:00pm
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|5:30pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|2nd Round Consolation
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|6:45pm
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|2nd Round Consolation
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|TIME
|CLASS
|DIVISION
|ACTIVITY
|LOCATION
|6:00am
|5A, 6A
|All
|Doors Open
|Entrance #3
|7:00am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Weigh-In
|Arena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|8:30am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Semifinals; 3rd Round Consolation
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|9:00am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Weigh-In
|Berry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|10:30am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Semifinals; 3rd Round Consolation
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|12:00pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Consolation Semifinals
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|1:00pm
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Consolation Semifinals
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|2:00pm
|
|
|Break/Mat Cleaning
|
|2:30pm
|5A
|Boys
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 3; 5th Place - Mat 2
|
|5A
|Girls
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 4; 5th Place - Mat 5
|
|6A
|Girls
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 7; 5th Place - Mat 6
|
|6A
|Boys
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 8; 5th Place - Mat 9
|4:15pm
|
|
|Hall of Fame Induction & NFHS Coach of the Year
|Arena Floor (Reduce Mats)
|4:30pm
|5A, 6A
|All
|Parade of Champions
|Arena Floor
|4:45pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Matches
|5A Boys, Mat 1; 6A Boys, Mat 4
|
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Matches
|5A Girls, Mat 2; 6A Girls, Mat 3
