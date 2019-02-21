UIL girls wrestling state tourney in Cypress, Here are the Fort Worth area qualifiers

The UIL wrestling state tournament hits the mat Friday and Saturday from the Berry Center in Cypress.

Here are the Fort Worth area girls wrestlers that qualified for state (schedules at the bottom):

GIRLS CLASS 6A

95-pound weight class- Chalimar Rodriguez, Keller Timber Creek

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

95- Anabelle Garcia, Keller Central

102- Tayah Thomas, Keller Central

102- Samara Chavez, Arlington Martin

102- Jocelyn Bolanos, Arlington

110- Adia Ronea, Keller Central

110- Kadee Kelley, Weatherford

110- Aja Pearson, Haltom

110- Carmen Allred, Euless Trinity

119- Camille Fournier, Weatherford

119- Sydney Harper, Euless Trinity

119- Jessica Crane, Arlington Martin

128- Josephine Igenegbai, Paschal

138- Amalani Latu, Keller Central

138- Lexie Basham, Byron Nelson

138- Jude Miller, Keller Timber Creek

148- Joylynn Wegman, Keller Timber Creek

165- Mia Strong, Arlington Lamar

165- Haven Hoang, Keller

165- Kaylynn Albrecht, Byron Nelson

185- Kaylynn Green, Weatherford

185- Daniella Seely, Haltom

185- Bianca Rosales, Keller Timber Creek

215- Ariana Miles, Arlington Lamar

215- Aaliyahrai Stewart, Haltom

215- Genevieve Jackson, Weatherford

215- Daya Powell, Keller Timber Creek

GIRLS CLASS 5A

95- Jasmine Howard, Azle

95- Johana Ramirez, Arlington Seguin

102- Brianna Mancillas, Chisholm Trail

102- Madison Brown, Justin Northwest

110- Triniti Smith, Azle

110- Salome Stallworth, Western Hills

119- Amanda Diaz, Arlington Heights

119- Raechel Lopez, Justin Northwest

128- Stephanie Renteria, Grapevine

128- Aubrey Yauger, Burleson Centennial

138- Kendra Maurer, Grapevine

138- Armani Barnes, Arlington Seguin

148- Karestin Andrews, Grapevine

165- Elizabeth Hubbard, Azle

165- Skylar Jackson, Justin Northwest

185- Jewel Lively, Azle

185- Ayanna Potter, Justin Northwest

185- Malachi Kyser, Arlington Seguin

215- Shayna Bombonati, Azle

215- Autumn Bradley, Justin Northwest

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND TIME CLASS DIVISION ACTIVITY LOCATION 6:30am 5A, 6A All Doors Open Entrance #3 7:30am 5A, 6A Boys Weigh-In Arena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in) 9:00am 5A, 6A Boys Championship Round 1 5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10 10:00am 5A, 6A Girls Weigh-In Berry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in) 11:30am 5A, 6A Girls Championship Round 1 5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10 1:00pm







Break/Mat Cleaning



1:30pm 5A, 6A Boys Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation 5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10 4:00pm 5A, 6A Girls Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation 5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10 5:30pm 5A, 6A Boys 2nd Round Consolation 5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10 6:45pm 5A, 6A Girls 2nd Round Consolation 5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10