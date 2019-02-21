UIL boys wrestling state tourney in Cypress, Here are the Fort Worth area qualifiers

The UIL wrestling state tournament hits the mat Friday and Saturday from the Berry Center in Cypress.

Here are the Fort Worth area boys wrestlers that qualified for state (schedules at the bottom):

BOYS CLASS 6A

106-pound weight class- Trey Reed, Euless Trinity

106- Daniel Govea, Haltom

106- Donavan Whitted, Arlington Martin

113- Kalen Napier, Weatherford

120- Dominic Chavez, Arlington Martin

120- Logan Vasquez, Arlington

120- Jacob Garcia, Keller Central

120- Mason Woodward, Weatherford

126- Parker Decker, Keller

126- Brendan Noetzel, Southlake Carroll

126- Luke Garcia, Arlington Martin

132- Jaden Twolance, Arlington Martin

132- Colton Kern, Weatherford

138- Preston Decker, Keller

138- Raza Ali, Arlington Bowie

145- Massoma Endene, Arlington Bowie

145- William Burch, Keller Timber Creek

152- Zach Carpenter, Arlington Martin

152- Jack Biggs, Keller Fossil Ridge

152- Corbin Schee, Keller

160- Quinn Wilkinson, Southlake Carroll

160- Ethan Scroggins, Arlington

160- Eric Twolance, Arlington Martin

160- Cole Anderson, Arlington Bowie

170- Tristan Tadeo, Arlington Martin

170- Cameron Bye, Euless Trinity

170- Israel Osorio, Keller Fossil Ridge

182- John Holland, Arlington Martin

182- Adam Kilgore, Arlington Bowie

182- Cameron Pelkey, Haltom

195- Max Soto, Arlington Martin

195- Faddellah Mounshed, Arlington Bowie

195- Jose Coubles, Haslet Eaton

220- Adam Nix, Arlington Martin

285- Timothy Nance, Arlington Lamar

285- Payton Lovell, Byron Nelson

BOYS CLASS 5A

106- Wesley Goleman, Burleson Centennial

113- Landon Brown, Justin Northwest

120- Jeyden Castillo, Colleyville Heritage

120- Aiden Connors, Grapevine

126- Evan Atchley, Colleyville Heritage

126- Ean Hutcherson, Grapevine

132- Jaren Powell, Burleson Centennial

138- Abel Smith, Grapevine

138- Lawson Nagel, Azle

145- Otto Rios, Grapevine

145- Adrian Salazar-Rivera, Chisholm Trail

152- Hank Meyer, Burleson Centennial

170- Mardochee Ngole, Grapevine

182- Aiden Jean, Justin Northwest

220- Khalil Connor, Colleyville Heritage

285- Romello Watson, Arlington Seguin

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND TIME CLASS DIVISION ACTIVITY LOCATION 6:30am 5A, 6A All Doors Open Entrance #3 7:30am 5A, 6A Boys Weigh-In Arena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in) 9:00am 5A, 6A Boys Championship Round 1 5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10 10:00am 5A, 6A Girls Weigh-In Berry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in) 11:30am 5A, 6A Girls Championship Round 1 5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10 1:00pm







Break/Mat Cleaning



1:30pm 5A, 6A Boys Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation 5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10 4:00pm 5A, 6A Girls Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation 5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10 5:30pm 5A, 6A Boys 2nd Round Consolation 5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10 6:45pm 5A, 6A Girls 2nd Round Consolation 5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10