UIL boys wrestling state tourney in Cypress, Here are the Fort Worth area qualifiers

By Brian Gosset

February 21, 2019 02:00 PM

The two-time dual state champion Arlington Martin wrestling team will once again look to knock off Allen from the top podium step this week when the UIL State Wrestling Tournament takes place at the Berry Center in Cypress.
The UIL wrestling state tournament hits the mat Friday and Saturday from the Berry Center in Cypress.

Here are the Fort Worth area boys wrestlers that qualified for state (schedules at the bottom):

BOYS CLASS 6A

106-pound weight class- Trey Reed, Euless Trinity

106- Daniel Govea, Haltom

106- Donavan Whitted, Arlington Martin

113- Kalen Napier, Weatherford

120- Dominic Chavez, Arlington Martin

120- Logan Vasquez, Arlington

120- Jacob Garcia, Keller Central

120- Mason Woodward, Weatherford

126- Parker Decker, Keller

126- Brendan Noetzel, Southlake Carroll

126- Luke Garcia, Arlington Martin

132- Jaden Twolance, Arlington Martin

132- Colton Kern, Weatherford

138- Preston Decker, Keller

138- Raza Ali, Arlington Bowie

145- Massoma Endene, Arlington Bowie

145- William Burch, Keller Timber Creek

152- Zach Carpenter, Arlington Martin

152- Jack Biggs, Keller Fossil Ridge

152- Corbin Schee, Keller

160- Quinn Wilkinson, Southlake Carroll

160- Ethan Scroggins, Arlington

160- Eric Twolance, Arlington Martin

160- Cole Anderson, Arlington Bowie

170- Tristan Tadeo, Arlington Martin

170- Cameron Bye, Euless Trinity

170- Israel Osorio, Keller Fossil Ridge

182- John Holland, Arlington Martin

182- Adam Kilgore, Arlington Bowie

182- Cameron Pelkey, Haltom

195- Max Soto, Arlington Martin

195- Faddellah Mounshed, Arlington Bowie

195- Jose Coubles, Haslet Eaton

220- Adam Nix, Arlington Martin

285- Timothy Nance, Arlington Lamar

285- Payton Lovell, Byron Nelson

BOYS CLASS 5A

106- Wesley Goleman, Burleson Centennial

113- Landon Brown, Justin Northwest

120- Jeyden Castillo, Colleyville Heritage

120- Aiden Connors, Grapevine

126- Evan Atchley, Colleyville Heritage

126- Ean Hutcherson, Grapevine

132- Jaren Powell, Burleson Centennial

138- Abel Smith, Grapevine

138- Lawson Nagel, Azle

145- Otto Rios, Grapevine

145- Adrian Salazar-Rivera, Chisholm Trail

152- Hank Meyer, Burleson Centennial

170- Mardochee Ngole, Grapevine

182- Aiden Jean, Justin Northwest

220- Khalil Connor, Colleyville Heritage

285- Romello Watson, Arlington Seguin

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND
TIMECLASSDIVISIONACTIVITYLOCATION
6:30am5A, 6AAllDoors OpenEntrance #3
7:30am5A, 6ABoysWeigh-InArena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
9:00am5A, 6ABoysChampionship Round 1

5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10

10:00am5A, 6AGirlsWeigh-InBerry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
11:30am5A, 6AGirlsChampionship Round 15A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
1:00pm



Break/Mat Cleaning

1:30pm5A, 6ABoysChampionship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
4:00pm5A, 6AGirlsChampionship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
5:30pm5A, 6ABoys2nd Round Consolation5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
6:45pm5A, 6AGirls2nd Round Consolation5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD
TIMECLASSDIVISIONACTIVITYLOCATION
6:00am5A, 6AAllDoors OpenEntrance #3
7:00am5A, 6ABoysWeigh-InArena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
8:30am5A, 6ABoysChampionship Semifinals; 3rd Round Consolation5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
9:00am5A, 6AGirlsWeigh-InBerry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
10:30am5A, 6AGirlsChampionship Semifinals; 3rd Round Consolation5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
12:00pm5A, 6ABoysConsolation Semifinals5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
1:00pm5A, 6AGirlsConsolation Semifinals5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
2:00pm



Break/Mat Cleaning

2:30pm5ABoys3rd and 5th Place Matches3rd Place - Mat 3; 5th Place - Mat 2


5AGirls3rd and 5th Place Matches3rd Place - Mat 4; 5th Place - Mat 5


6AGirls3rd and 5th Place Matches3rd Place - Mat 7; 5th Place - Mat 6


6ABoys3rd and 5th Place Matches3rd Place - Mat 8; 5th Place - Mat 9
4:15pm



Hall of Fame Induction & NFHS Coach of the YearArena Floor (Reduce Mats)
4:30pm5A, 6AAllParade of ChampionsArena Floor
4:45pm5A, 6ABoysChampionship Matches5A Boys, Mat 1; 6A Boys, Mat 4


5A, 6AGirlsChampionship Matches5A Girls, Mat 2; 6A Girls, Mat 3

