UIL boys wrestling state tourney in Cypress, Here are the Fort Worth area qualifiers

The UIL wrestling state tournament hits the mat Friday and Saturday from the Berry Center in Cypress.
Here are the Fort Worth area boys wrestlers that qualified for state (schedules at the bottom):
BOYS CLASS 6A
106-pound weight class- Trey Reed, Euless Trinity
106- Daniel Govea, Haltom
106- Donavan Whitted, Arlington Martin
113- Kalen Napier, Weatherford
120- Dominic Chavez, Arlington Martin
120- Logan Vasquez, Arlington
120- Jacob Garcia, Keller Central
120- Mason Woodward, Weatherford
126- Parker Decker, Keller
126- Brendan Noetzel, Southlake Carroll
126- Luke Garcia, Arlington Martin
132- Jaden Twolance, Arlington Martin
132- Colton Kern, Weatherford
138- Preston Decker, Keller
138- Raza Ali, Arlington Bowie
145- Massoma Endene, Arlington Bowie
145- William Burch, Keller Timber Creek
152- Zach Carpenter, Arlington Martin
152- Jack Biggs, Keller Fossil Ridge
152- Corbin Schee, Keller
160- Quinn Wilkinson, Southlake Carroll
160- Ethan Scroggins, Arlington
160- Eric Twolance, Arlington Martin
160- Cole Anderson, Arlington Bowie
170- Tristan Tadeo, Arlington Martin
170- Cameron Bye, Euless Trinity
170- Israel Osorio, Keller Fossil Ridge
182- John Holland, Arlington Martin
182- Adam Kilgore, Arlington Bowie
182- Cameron Pelkey, Haltom
195- Max Soto, Arlington Martin
195- Faddellah Mounshed, Arlington Bowie
195- Jose Coubles, Haslet Eaton
220- Adam Nix, Arlington Martin
285- Timothy Nance, Arlington Lamar
285- Payton Lovell, Byron Nelson
BOYS CLASS 5A
106- Wesley Goleman, Burleson Centennial
113- Landon Brown, Justin Northwest
120- Jeyden Castillo, Colleyville Heritage
120- Aiden Connors, Grapevine
126- Evan Atchley, Colleyville Heritage
126- Ean Hutcherson, Grapevine
132- Jaren Powell, Burleson Centennial
138- Abel Smith, Grapevine
138- Lawson Nagel, Azle
145- Otto Rios, Grapevine
145- Adrian Salazar-Rivera, Chisholm Trail
152- Hank Meyer, Burleson Centennial
170- Mardochee Ngole, Grapevine
182- Aiden Jean, Justin Northwest
220- Khalil Connor, Colleyville Heritage
285- Romello Watson, Arlington Seguin
|TIME
|CLASS
|DIVISION
|ACTIVITY
|LOCATION
|6:30am
|5A, 6A
|All
|Doors Open
|Entrance #3
|7:30am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Weigh-In
|Arena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|9:00am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Round 1
5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|10:00am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Weigh-In
|Berry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|11:30am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Round 1
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|1:00pm
|
|
|Break/Mat Cleaning
|
|1:30pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|4:00pm
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Quarterfinals; 1st Round Consolation
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|5:30pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|2nd Round Consolation
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|6:45pm
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|2nd Round Consolation
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|TIME
|CLASS
|DIVISION
|ACTIVITY
|LOCATION
|6:00am
|5A, 6A
|All
|Doors Open
|Entrance #3
|7:00am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Weigh-In
|Arena Floor (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|8:30am
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Semifinals; 3rd Round Consolation
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|9:00am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Weigh-In
|Berry Center Atrium (lineup by weight class); Conference Center (weigh-in)
|10:30am
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Semifinals; 3rd Round Consolation
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|12:00pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Consolation Semifinals
|5A Boys, Mats 1-5; 6A Boys, Mats 6-10
|1:00pm
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Consolation Semifinals
|5A Girls, Mats 1-5; 6A Girls, Mats 6-10
|2:00pm
|
|
|Break/Mat Cleaning
|
|2:30pm
|5A
|Boys
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 3; 5th Place - Mat 2
|
|5A
|Girls
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 4; 5th Place - Mat 5
|
|6A
|Girls
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 7; 5th Place - Mat 6
|
|6A
|Boys
|3rd and 5th Place Matches
|3rd Place - Mat 8; 5th Place - Mat 9
|4:15pm
|
|
|Hall of Fame Induction & NFHS Coach of the Year
|Arena Floor (Reduce Mats)
|4:30pm
|5A, 6A
|All
|Parade of Champions
|Arena Floor
|4:45pm
|5A, 6A
|Boys
|Championship Matches
|5A Boys, Mat 1; 6A Boys, Mat 4
|
|5A, 6A
|Girls
|Championship Matches
|5A Girls, Mat 2; 6A Girls, Mat 3
Comments