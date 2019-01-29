DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 29, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Addison Greenhill 57, FW Country Day 40
Aledo 51, Abilene Wylie 47 OT
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Allen 62, McKinney Boyd 54
Argyle 70, Springtown 29
Arlington Bowie 74, FW Trimble Tech 46
Arlington Martin 60, FW YWLA 8
Aubrey 60, Gainesville 17
Bells 62, Bonham 32
Breckenridge 75, Millsap 60
Bridgeport 46, Krum 43
Brock 51, Paradise 29
Carrollton Smith 44, Dallas Adams 37
Cedar Hill 49, Mansfield Summit 43
Cleburne 66, Joshua 38
Coppell 75, Irving 36
Crandall 55, Caddo Mills 50
Dallas Bishop Lynch 53, Dal. Ursuline 35
Dallas Hockaday 66, THESA 36
Dallas Jefferson 55, Dallas Conrad 30
Dallas Lincoln 85, North Dallas 31
Dallas Lutheran 36, Rockwall Heritage 26
Dallas Samuell 55, Dallas Spruce 36
Dallas Skyline 84, Dallas White 27
Dallas Wilson 50, Carr. Creekview 32
Decatur 45, WF Hirschi 43
Denton 48, Little Elm 44
Denton Guyer 35, Haslet Eaton 27
DeSoto 54, Mansfield 38
Duncanville 91, Dallas Lake Highlands 10
Ennis 63, Waco University 55
Euless Trinity 51, Haltom 49
Flower Mound 48, FM Marcus 44
FW Boswell 71, Saginaw 56
FW Christian 74, FW Southwest Chr. 52
FW Dunbar 49, RO Castleberry 25
FW Timber Creek 60, FW Fossil Ridge 34
Frisco Heritage 53, Frisco Wakeland 38
Frisco Legacy Chr. 50, Grapevine Faith 27
Frisco Liberty 37, Frisco Centennial 27
Frisco Lone Star 58, Frisco Independence 31
Frisco Memorial 51, Frisco 23
Frisco Reedy 62, Frisco Lebanon Trail 34
Glen Rose 69, Mineral Wells 27
Godley 55, Stephenville 53
Grandview 49, Clifton 37
Grapevine 53, Azle 41
Gunter 54, Pilot Point 45
Highland Park 87, Carr. Turner 42
Hillsboro 50, Alvarado 42
Hurst Bell 61, NRH Richland 60 3OT
Irving MacArthur 61, Hebron 52
Jacksboro 53, Tolar 27
Keene 41, Maypearl 33
Keller 44, Trophy Club Nelson 34
Kennedale 89, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 11
Longview 54, North Mesquite 43
Mansfield Legacy 58, Everman 35
Mansfield Timberview 78, Bur. Centennial 46
Melissa 56, Anna 41
Mesquite Horn 63, Rockwall-Heath 24
Mesquite Poteet 55, West Mesquite 20
NRH Birdville 45, Colleyville Heritage 43 OT
Olney 44, Chico 21
Plano East 59, McKinney 49
Plano Prestonwood 50, Dallas Parish 30
Plano West 62, Prosper 52
Ponder 71, Callisburg 32
Quinlan Ford 66, Nevada Community 25
Red Oak 58, Corsicana 22
Richardson Pearce 57, Rich. Berkner 33
Rowlett 66, Garland 52
Royse City 67, Lindale 37
San Angelo Central 45, Abilene 17
Sanger 37, Celina 30
Southlake Carroll 61, Keller Central 30
Sulphur Springs 52, Greenville 23
Sunnyvale 62, Farmersville 25
Texarkana Texas 59, Mount Pleasant 25
The Colony 47, Justin Northwest 37
Tyler Lee 42, Rockwall 35
Waxahachie 67, Mans. Lake Ridge 48
Wichita Falls 48, Abilene Cooper 44
Wylie 31, Gar. Naaman Forest 29
Wylie East 63, McKinney North 44
Comments