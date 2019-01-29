High School Sports

DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 29, 2019

By Darren Lauber

January 29, 2019 10:26 PM

Lake Worth clinched a playoff berth for first time in five years.
Tuesday, Jan. 29

Addison Greenhill 57, FW Country Day 40

Aledo 51, Abilene Wylie 47 OT

Allen 62, McKinney Boyd 54

Argyle 70, Springtown 29

Arlington Bowie 74, FW Trimble Tech 46

Arlington Martin 60, FW YWLA 8

Aubrey 60, Gainesville 17

Bells 62, Bonham 32

Breckenridge 75, Millsap 60

Bridgeport 46, Krum 43

Brock 51, Paradise 29

Carrollton Smith 44, Dallas Adams 37

Cedar Hill 49, Mansfield Summit 43

Cleburne 66, Joshua 38

Coppell 75, Irving 36

Crandall 55, Caddo Mills 50

Dallas Bishop Lynch 53, Dal. Ursuline 35

Dallas Hockaday 66, THESA 36

Dallas Jefferson 55, Dallas Conrad 30

Dallas Lincoln 85, North Dallas 31

Dallas Lutheran 36, Rockwall Heritage 26

Dallas Samuell 55, Dallas Spruce 36

Dallas Skyline 84, Dallas White 27

Dallas Wilson 50, Carr. Creekview 32

Decatur 45, WF Hirschi 43

Denton 48, Little Elm 44

Denton Guyer 35, Haslet Eaton 27

DeSoto 54, Mansfield 38

Duncanville 91, Dallas Lake Highlands 10

Ennis 63, Waco University 55

Euless Trinity 51, Haltom 49

Flower Mound 48, FM Marcus 44

FW Boswell 71, Saginaw 56

FW Christian 74, FW Southwest Chr. 52

FW Dunbar 49, RO Castleberry 25

FW Timber Creek 60, FW Fossil Ridge 34

Frisco Heritage 53, Frisco Wakeland 38

Frisco Legacy Chr. 50, Grapevine Faith 27

Frisco Liberty 37, Frisco Centennial 27

Frisco Lone Star 58, Frisco Independence 31

Frisco Memorial 51, Frisco 23

Frisco Reedy 62, Frisco Lebanon Trail 34

Glen Rose 69, Mineral Wells 27

Godley 55, Stephenville 53

Grandview 49, Clifton 37

Grapevine 53, Azle 41

Gunter 54, Pilot Point 45

Highland Park 87, Carr. Turner 42

Hillsboro 50, Alvarado 42

Hurst Bell 61, NRH Richland 60 3OT

Irving MacArthur 61, Hebron 52

Jacksboro 53, Tolar 27

Keene 41, Maypearl 33

Keller 44, Trophy Club Nelson 34

Kennedale 89, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 11

Longview 54, North Mesquite 43

Mansfield Legacy 58, Everman 35

Mansfield Timberview 78, Bur. Centennial 46

Melissa 56, Anna 41

Mesquite Horn 63, Rockwall-Heath 24

Mesquite Poteet 55, West Mesquite 20

NRH Birdville 45, Colleyville Heritage 43 OT

Olney 44, Chico 21

Plano East 59, McKinney 49

Plano Prestonwood 50, Dallas Parish 30

Plano West 62, Prosper 52

Ponder 71, Callisburg 32

Quinlan Ford 66, Nevada Community 25

Red Oak 58, Corsicana 22

Richardson Pearce 57, Rich. Berkner 33

Rowlett 66, Garland 52

Royse City 67, Lindale 37

San Angelo Central 45, Abilene 17

Sanger 37, Celina 30

Southlake Carroll 61, Keller Central 30

Sulphur Springs 52, Greenville 23

Sunnyvale 62, Farmersville 25

Texarkana Texas 59, Mount Pleasant 25

The Colony 47, Justin Northwest 37

Tyler Lee 42, Rockwall 35

Waxahachie 67, Mans. Lake Ridge 48

Wichita Falls 48, Abilene Cooper 44

Wylie 31, Gar. Naaman Forest 29

Wylie East 63, McKinney North 44

