DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 29, 2019

By Darren Lauber

January 29, 2019 10:27 PM

Justin Northwest senior Avery Anderson
Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Abilene Wylie 60, Aledo 43

Addison Greenhill 55, FW Country Day 26

Allen 80, McKinney Boyd 42

Alvarado 54, Hillsboro 52

Arlington Grace Prep 82, Lucas Chr. 29

Arlington Lamar 68, Arlington 56

Aubrey 78, Gainesville 58

Brock 87, Paradise 42

Burleson 66, Arlington Seguin 63 2OT

Celina 63, Sanger 57

Coppell 78, Irving 53

Crowley 56, Granbury 39

Dallas Adamson 77, Dallas Sunset 34

Dallas Conrad 69, Dallas Jefferson 40

Dallas Jesuit 67, Plano 54

Dallas Lincoln 100, North Dallas 44

Dallas South Oak Cliff 57, Dal. Kimball 56

Dallas Spruce 86, Dallas Samuell 47

Dallas Wilson 67, Carr. Creekview 38

Decatur 53, WF Hirschi 31

Denton Guyer 103, Haslet Eaton 60

DeSoto 54, Mansfield 38

Duncanville 84, Dal. Lake Highlands 52

Euless Trinity 52, Haltom 45

Flower Mound 55, FM Marcus 51

FW Brewer 54, FW Chisholm Trail 44

FW Christian 58, FW Southwest Chr. 34

FW Paschal 58, Arl. Sam Houston 44

FW Southwest 66, FW South Hills 62

FW Timber Creek 57, FW Fossil Ridge 45

Frisco Legacy Chr. 69, Grapevine Faith 62

Frisco Liberty 63, Frisco Centennial 39

Frisco Lone Star 67, Frisco Independence 58

Frisco Memorial 49, Frisco 47

Frisco Reedy 63, Frisco Lebanon Trail 42

Frisco Wakeland 67, Frisco Heritage 58

Garland 55, Rowlett 49

Garland Chr. 65, Dallas International 39

Gar. Lakeview Centennial 60, Sachse 59

Grapevine 75, Azle 54

Hebron 70, Irving MacArthur 56

Highland Park 72, Carr. Turner 56

Hurst Bell 67, NRH Richland 61

Irving Cistercian 66, DASCHE 55

Joshua 65, Cleburne 50

Justin Northwest 60, The Colony 58

Kaufman 58, Forney 51

Keller 50, Trophy Club Nelson 48

Kennedale 87, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 38

Lancaster 69, Terrell 31

Lewisville 59, Irving Nimitz 56

Little Elm 113, Denton 35

Little Elm Braswell 72, Denton Ryan 45

Longview 47, North Mesquite 43

Mansfield Lake Ridge 72, Waxahachie 69

Mansfield Legacy 55, Everman 29

Mansfield Summit 51, Cedar Hill 47

Mansfield Timberview 88, Bur. Centennial 72

McKinney 69, Plano East 56

NRH Birdville 66, Colleyville Heritage 62

Olney 61, Chico 29

Plano John Paul II 83, Dal. Bishop Dunne 38

Plano Prestonwood 57, Dallas Parish 31

Plano West 49, Prosper 47

Red Oak 60, Corsicana 45

Richardson 74, Dallas Molina 42

Richardson Pearce 71, Rich. Berkner 56

Rockwall 94, Tyler Lee 48

Royse City 64, Lindale 49

San Angelo Central 71, Abilene 67

South Garland 80, North Garland 43

South Grand Prairie 71, Grand Prairie 57

Southlake Carroll 48, Keller Central 41

Tolar 53, Jacksboro 48

Tyler All Saints 73, Arl. Pantego Chr. 33

Waxahachie Life 50, Ferris 33

West Mesquite 52, Mesquite Poteet 50

Whitney 67, West 41

Wylie 68, Gar. Naaman Forest 44

