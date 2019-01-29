DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 29, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Abilene Wylie 60, Aledo 43
Addison Greenhill 55, FW Country Day 26
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Allen 80, McKinney Boyd 42
Alvarado 54, Hillsboro 52
Arlington Grace Prep 82, Lucas Chr. 29
Arlington Lamar 68, Arlington 56
Aubrey 78, Gainesville 58
Brock 87, Paradise 42
Burleson 66, Arlington Seguin 63 2OT
Celina 63, Sanger 57
Coppell 78, Irving 53
Crowley 56, Granbury 39
Dallas Adamson 77, Dallas Sunset 34
Dallas Conrad 69, Dallas Jefferson 40
Dallas Jesuit 67, Plano 54
Dallas Lincoln 100, North Dallas 44
Dallas South Oak Cliff 57, Dal. Kimball 56
Dallas Spruce 86, Dallas Samuell 47
Dallas Wilson 67, Carr. Creekview 38
Decatur 53, WF Hirschi 31
Denton Guyer 103, Haslet Eaton 60
DeSoto 54, Mansfield 38
Duncanville 84, Dal. Lake Highlands 52
Euless Trinity 52, Haltom 45
Flower Mound 55, FM Marcus 51
FW Brewer 54, FW Chisholm Trail 44
FW Christian 58, FW Southwest Chr. 34
FW Paschal 58, Arl. Sam Houston 44
FW Southwest 66, FW South Hills 62
FW Timber Creek 57, FW Fossil Ridge 45
Frisco Legacy Chr. 69, Grapevine Faith 62
Frisco Liberty 63, Frisco Centennial 39
Frisco Lone Star 67, Frisco Independence 58
Frisco Memorial 49, Frisco 47
Frisco Reedy 63, Frisco Lebanon Trail 42
Frisco Wakeland 67, Frisco Heritage 58
Garland 55, Rowlett 49
Garland Chr. 65, Dallas International 39
Gar. Lakeview Centennial 60, Sachse 59
Grapevine 75, Azle 54
Hebron 70, Irving MacArthur 56
Highland Park 72, Carr. Turner 56
Hurst Bell 67, NRH Richland 61
Irving Cistercian 66, DASCHE 55
Joshua 65, Cleburne 50
Justin Northwest 60, The Colony 58
Kaufman 58, Forney 51
Keller 50, Trophy Club Nelson 48
Kennedale 87, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 38
Lancaster 69, Terrell 31
Lewisville 59, Irving Nimitz 56
Little Elm 113, Denton 35
Little Elm Braswell 72, Denton Ryan 45
Longview 47, North Mesquite 43
Mansfield Lake Ridge 72, Waxahachie 69
Mansfield Legacy 55, Everman 29
Mansfield Summit 51, Cedar Hill 47
Mansfield Timberview 88, Bur. Centennial 72
McKinney 69, Plano East 56
NRH Birdville 66, Colleyville Heritage 62
Olney 61, Chico 29
Plano John Paul II 83, Dal. Bishop Dunne 38
Plano Prestonwood 57, Dallas Parish 31
Plano West 49, Prosper 47
Red Oak 60, Corsicana 45
Richardson 74, Dallas Molina 42
Richardson Pearce 71, Rich. Berkner 56
Rockwall 94, Tyler Lee 48
Royse City 64, Lindale 49
San Angelo Central 71, Abilene 67
South Garland 80, North Garland 43
South Grand Prairie 71, Grand Prairie 57
Southlake Carroll 48, Keller Central 41
Tolar 53, Jacksboro 48
Tyler All Saints 73, Arl. Pantego Chr. 33
Waxahachie Life 50, Ferris 33
West Mesquite 52, Mesquite Poteet 50
Whitney 67, West 41
Wylie 68, Gar. Naaman Forest 44
Comments