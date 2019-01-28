High School Sports

Vote for area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week

By Brian Gosset

January 28, 2019 06:30 AM

Mansfield Timberview guard CJ Smith (1) slides between Fort Bend Marshall forward Dakota Thompson, right and forward John Walker III (24) for two points during the UIL 5A Boys Basketball State Final, March 11, 2017 played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Mansfield Timberview guard CJ Smith (1) slides between Fort Bend Marshall forward Dakota Thompson, right and forward John Walker III (24) for two points during the UIL 5A Boys Basketball State Final, March 11, 2017 played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Timberview guard CJ Smith (1) slides between Fort Bend Marshall forward Dakota Thompson, right and forward John Walker III (24) for two points during the UIL 5A Boys Basketball State Final, March 11, 2017 played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Vote for area boys and girls basketball players of the week.

Vote for 24 hours.

Vote for boys basketball player of the week
CJ Smith, Timberview: 30 points, 7 3pters vs Burleson
Niko Bossinakis, Coll. Heritage: 25 points, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls vs Grapevine
Kevin Classo, Nolan Catholic: Game winner with 2 seconds left vs Midland Christian
Charlie Britton, Coll. Covenant: 29 points, 5 rebs, 3 asts vs Dallas Thunder
Created with QuizMaker

Vote for girls basketball player of the week
Mele Kailahi, Timber Creek: 32 points vs Guyer
MaLay McQueen: Arl Bowie: Avg 23 points, 2-0 vs Martin and Sam Houston
Created with QuizMaker

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  