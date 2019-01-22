High School Sports

Here are the winners for high school basketball players of the week

By Brian Gosset

January 22, 2019 09:00 AM

Hornets sting Birdville late in overtime

Payton Vaughn hit the game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to send Azle to its first district win, 60-59, on Friday Jan. 18, 2019. Video credit Azle hoops
Lake Country Christian’s Morgan Campbell and Azle’s Payton Vaughn are the latest winners for dfwVarsity high school basketball players of the week for their performances from Jan. 14-19, 2019.

Campbell, who signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor in November, dropped a career-high 42 points in their win over Denton Calvary on Friday. She added 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals for the Eagles.

Campbell also registered 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals against Harvest Christian.

Vaughn, who’s also a key member of the Hornets football team, scored 13 points including the game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left to beat Birdville on Friday 60-59 in overtime to help Azle win its first district game of the season.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

