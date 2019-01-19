Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com
3-6A
Richland 7-1
LD Bell 7-1
SA Central 6-1
Abilene 3-4
Trinity 3-5
Haltom 1-7
Weatherford 0-8
4-6A
Martin 11-1
Bowie 9-2
North Crowley 9-3
Trimble Tech 8-3
Lamar 6-6
Paschal 3-8
Sam Houston 3-8
Arlington 2-9
YWLA 0-11
5-6A
Guyer 8-1
Keller 7-2
Byron Nelson 6-3
Carroll 5-4
Timber Creek 5-4
Fossil Ridge 3-6
Central 2-7
Eaton 0-9
7-6A
Cedar Hill 9-0
DeSoto 7-2
Summit 6-3
SGP 5-4
Waxahachie 4-5
Lake Ridge 3-6
Mansfield 2-7
Grand Prairie 0-9
4-5A
Aledo 4-0
Abilene Wylie 3-1
Abilene Cooper 2-2
Rider 1-3
Wichita Falls 0-4
5-5A
Timberview 9-0
Crowley 8-1
Legacy 6-3
Centennial 5-4
Everman 4-5
Granbury 3-6
Burleson 1-8
Seguin 0-9
6-5A
Arlington Heights 9-0
Southwest 8-1
Wyatt 5-4
Eastern Hills 5-4
Carter-Riverside 5-4
South Hills 3-6
North Side 1-8
Polytechnic 0-9
7-5A
Boswell 8-1
Grapevine 7-2
Birdville 7-2
Coll. Heritage 6-3
Brewer 4-5
Saginaw 3-6
Chisholm Trail 1-8
Azle 0-9
8-5A
The Colony 9-0
Lake Dallas 5-3
Denton 4-4
Braswell 4-3
Ryan 3-5
Northwest 3-5
Little Elm 0-8
14-5A
Cleburne 6-2
Red Oak 6-2
University 5-2
Midlothian 5-3
Ennis 2-5
Joshua 2-6
Corsicana 1-7
9-4A
Kennedale 8-0
Benbrook 7-1
Dunbar 5-2
Lake Worth 4-4
Castleberry 2-5
Western Hills 1-7
DHJ 0-8
7-3A
Peaster 8-1
Jacksboro 8-1
Brock 7-2
Breckenridge 5-4
Boyd 5-4
Paradise 3-6
Tolar 1-8
Millsap 1-8
TAPPS 1-6A
Liberty Christian 3-0
Nolan Catholic 3-1
TC-Addison 0-1
Midland Christian 0-2
FW All Saints 0-2
TAPPS 1-5A
FW Christian 3-0
Legacy Christian 1-1
Grapevine Faith 0-1
SW Christian 0-2
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 4-0
TC-Willow Park 0-0
Coram Deo 0-1
Fellowship 0-1
Temple Christian 0-2
TAPPS 3-4A
Grace Prep 1-0
Shelton 0-1
Tyler All Saints 0-0
Pantego 0-0
Cristo Rey 0-0
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 1-0
Lake Country 4-1
Denton Calvary 0-1
FW Calvary 0-1
San Jacinto 0-1
Harvest Christian 0-1
