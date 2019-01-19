High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

By Brian Gosset

January 19, 2019 08:32 PM

Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics
Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics

Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com

3-6A

Richland 7-1

LD Bell 7-1

SA Central 6-1

Abilene 3-4

Trinity 3-5

Haltom 1-7

Weatherford 0-8

4-6A

Martin 11-1

Bowie 9-2

North Crowley 9-3

Trimble Tech 8-3

Lamar 6-6

Paschal 3-8

Sam Houston 3-8

Arlington 2-9

YWLA 0-11

5-6A

Guyer 8-1

Keller 7-2

Byron Nelson 6-3

Carroll 5-4

Timber Creek 5-4

Fossil Ridge 3-6

Central 2-7

Eaton 0-9

7-6A

Cedar Hill 9-0

DeSoto 7-2

Summit 6-3

SGP 5-4

Waxahachie 4-5

Lake Ridge 3-6

Mansfield 2-7

Grand Prairie 0-9

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 16

Welcome back

4-5A

Aledo 4-0

Abilene Wylie 3-1

Abilene Cooper 2-2

Rider 1-3

Wichita Falls 0-4

5-5A

Timberview 9-0

Crowley 8-1

Legacy 6-3

Centennial 5-4

Everman 4-5

Granbury 3-6

Burleson 1-8

Seguin 0-9

6-5A

Arlington Heights 9-0

Southwest 8-1

Wyatt 5-4

Eastern Hills 5-4

Carter-Riverside 5-4

South Hills 3-6

North Side 1-8

Polytechnic 0-9

7-5A

Boswell 8-1

Grapevine 7-2

Birdville 7-2

Coll. Heritage 6-3

Brewer 4-5

Saginaw 3-6

Chisholm Trail 1-8

Azle 0-9

8-5A

The Colony 9-0

Lake Dallas 5-3

Denton 4-4

Braswell 4-3

Ryan 3-5

Northwest 3-5

Little Elm 0-8

14-5A

Cleburne 6-2

Red Oak 6-2

University 5-2

Midlothian 5-3

Ennis 2-5

Joshua 2-6

Corsicana 1-7

9-4A

Kennedale 8-0

Benbrook 7-1

Dunbar 5-2

Lake Worth 4-4

Castleberry 2-5

Western Hills 1-7

DHJ 0-8

7-3A

Peaster 8-1

Jacksboro 8-1

Brock 7-2

Breckenridge 5-4

Boyd 5-4

Paradise 3-6

Tolar 1-8

Millsap 1-8

TAPPS 1-6A

Liberty Christian 3-0

Nolan Catholic 3-1

TC-Addison 0-1

Midland Christian 0-2

FW All Saints 0-2

TAPPS 1-5A

FW Christian 3-0

Legacy Christian 1-1

Grapevine Faith 0-1

SW Christian 0-2

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 4-0

TC-Willow Park 0-0

Coram Deo 0-1

Fellowship 0-1

Temple Christian 0-2

TAPPS 3-4A

Grace Prep 1-0

Shelton 0-1

Tyler All Saints 0-0

Pantego 0-0

Cristo Rey 0-0

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 1-0

Lake Country 4-1

Denton Calvary 0-1

FW Calvary 0-1

San Jacinto 0-1

Harvest Christian 0-1

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

prep-volleyball

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  