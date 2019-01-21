High School Sports

Vote for area high school boys basketball player of the week

By Brian Gosset

January 21, 2019 08:29 AM

Latrell Jossell shoots a reverse layup in recent district action.
Latrell Jossell shoots a reverse layup in recent district action. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com
Latrell Jossell shoots a reverse layup in recent district action. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com

Vote for area boys basketball player of the week.

Vote for 24 hours.

Vote for boys basketball player of the week
Payton Vaughn, Azle: 13 points, game-winner with 1.8 left vs Birdville
Ronnie Sanders, Crowley: 24 points in upset win vs Legacy
Latrell Jossell, Keller Central: 31 points vs Guyer
Created with QuizMaker

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

prep-volleyball

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  