Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

3-6A
Haltom 5-1
Trinity 5-1
LD Bell 4-2
Richland 3-3
SA Central 3-3
Abilene 1-5
Weatherford 0-6
4-6A
North Crowley 10-0
Martin 9-1
Bowie 6-4
Arlington 5-5
Paschal 4-5
YMLA 3-7
Lamar 3-7
Sam Houston 3-7
Trimble Tech 1-8
5-6A
Guyer 7-0
Byron Nelson 6-1
Keller 4-3
Timber Creek 3-4
Fossil Ridge 3-4
Central 2-5
Carroll 2-5
Eaton 1-6
7-6A
DeSoto 7-0
Lake Ridge 4-3
Mansfield 4-3
Grand Prairie 3-4
Waxahachie 3-4
Summit 3-4
SGP 3-4
Cedar Hill 1-6
4-5A
Rider 2-0
Aledo 2-1
Abilene Cooper 1-1
Abilene Wylie 1-1
Wichita Falls 0-3
5-5A
Timberview 7-0
Legacy 5-2
Burl Centennial 5-2
Crowley 4-3
Arl Seguin 3-4
Burleson 3-4
Granbury 1-6
Everman 0-7
6-5A
Wyatt 7-0
South Hills 6-1
Southwest 5-2
Arl Heights 4-3
Eastern Hills 3-4
Poly 2-5
North Side 1-6
Carter-Riverside 0-7
7-5A
Brewer 7-0
Grapevine 6-1
Colleyville Heritage 5-2
Saginaw 3-4
Birdville 3-4
Chisholm Trail 2-5
Boswell 1-6
Azle 1-6
8-5A
Little Elm 5-1
Northwest 5-1
The Colony 4-2
Ryan 3-3
Braswell 3-3
Denton 1-5
Lake Dallas 0-6
14-5A
Red Oak 6-0
Midlothian 5-1
Ennis 4-2
Joshua 2-4
University 2-4
Cleburne 1-5
Corsicana 1-5
9-4A
Kennedale 6-0
Dunbar 5-1
Western Hills 4-2
Castleberry 3-3
Benbrook 2-4
Lake Worth 1-5
DHJ 0-6
7-3A
Brock 7-0
Peaster 6-1
Tolar 5-2
Paradise 4-3
Breckenridge 3-4
Boyd 2-5
Jacksboro 1-6
Millsap 0-7
TAPPS 1-6A
Midland Christian 4-0
Nolan Catholic 2-1
Liberty Christian 2-2
TC-Addison 0-2
FW All Saints 0-3
TAPPS 1-5A
Legacy Christian 2-0
Grapevine Faith 1-1
SW Christian 1-1
FW Christian 0-2
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 2-0
Coram Deo 1-0
TC-Willow Park 2-1
Fellowship 1-2
Lone Star North 0-1
Temple Christian 0-1
TAPPS 3-4A
Tyler All Saints 2-0
Pantego 0-1
Cristo Rey 0-1
Grace Prep 0-0
Lucas Christian 0-0
Shelton 0-0
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 2-0
Lake Country 4-1
Harvest Christian 2-2
FW Calvary 0-1
Denton Calvary 0-2
San Jacinto 0-2
TAPPS 2-2A
Ovilla 3-0
Cambridge 0-1
FW Bethesda 0-1
Sacred Heart 0-1
TAPPS 3-1A
Canterbury 3-0
Tyler Street 2-0
Eagle Christian 1-0
Weatherford Christian 1-3
Waxahachie Prep 0-1
Fairhill 0-3
