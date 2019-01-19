High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

By Brian Gosset

January 19, 2019 09:36 PM

Justin Northwest senior Avery Anderson
Justin Northwest senior Avery Anderson Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics
Justin Northwest senior Avery Anderson Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics

Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com

3-6A

Haltom 5-1

Trinity 5-1

LD Bell 4-2

Richland 3-3

SA Central 3-3

Abilene 1-5

Weatherford 0-6

4-6A

North Crowley 10-0

Martin 9-1

Bowie 6-4

Arlington 5-5

Paschal 4-5

YMLA 3-7

Lamar 3-7

Sam Houston 3-7

Trimble Tech 1-8

5-6A

Guyer 7-0

Byron Nelson 6-1

Keller 4-3

Timber Creek 3-4

Fossil Ridge 3-4

Central 2-5

Carroll 2-5

Eaton 1-6

7-6A

DeSoto 7-0

Lake Ridge 4-3

Mansfield 4-3

Grand Prairie 3-4

Waxahachie 3-4

Summit 3-4

SGP 3-4

Cedar Hill 1-6

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 16

Welcome back

4-5A

Rider 2-0

Aledo 2-1

Abilene Cooper 1-1

Abilene Wylie 1-1

Wichita Falls 0-3

5-5A

Timberview 7-0

Legacy 5-2

Burl Centennial 5-2

Crowley 4-3

Arl Seguin 3-4

Burleson 3-4

Granbury 1-6

Everman 0-7

6-5A

Wyatt 7-0

South Hills 6-1

Southwest 5-2

Arl Heights 4-3

Eastern Hills 3-4

Poly 2-5

North Side 1-6

Carter-Riverside 0-7

7-5A

Brewer 7-0

Grapevine 6-1

Colleyville Heritage 5-2

Saginaw 3-4

Birdville 3-4

Chisholm Trail 2-5

Boswell 1-6

Azle 1-6

8-5A

Little Elm 5-1

Northwest 5-1

The Colony 4-2

Ryan 3-3

Braswell 3-3

Denton 1-5

Lake Dallas 0-6

14-5A

Red Oak 6-0

Midlothian 5-1

Ennis 4-2

Joshua 2-4

University 2-4

Cleburne 1-5

Corsicana 1-5

9-4A

Kennedale 6-0

Dunbar 5-1

Western Hills 4-2

Castleberry 3-3

Benbrook 2-4

Lake Worth 1-5

DHJ 0-6

7-3A

Brock 7-0

Peaster 6-1

Tolar 5-2

Paradise 4-3

Breckenridge 3-4

Boyd 2-5

Jacksboro 1-6

Millsap 0-7

TAPPS 1-6A

Midland Christian 4-0

Nolan Catholic 2-1

Liberty Christian 2-2

TC-Addison 0-2

FW All Saints 0-3

TAPPS 1-5A

Legacy Christian 2-0

Grapevine Faith 1-1

SW Christian 1-1

FW Christian 0-2

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 2-0

Coram Deo 1-0

TC-Willow Park 2-1

Fellowship 1-2

Lone Star North 0-1

Temple Christian 0-1

TAPPS 3-4A

Tyler All Saints 2-0

Pantego 0-1

Cristo Rey 0-1

Grace Prep 0-0

Lucas Christian 0-0

Shelton 0-0

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 2-0

Lake Country 4-1

Harvest Christian 2-2

FW Calvary 0-1

Denton Calvary 0-2

San Jacinto 0-2

TAPPS 2-2A

Ovilla 3-0

Cambridge 0-1

FW Bethesda 0-1

Sacred Heart 0-1

TAPPS 3-1A

Canterbury 3-0

Tyler Street 2-0

Eagle Christian 1-0

Weatherford Christian 1-3

Waxahachie Prep 0-1

Fairhill 0-3

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

prep-volleyball

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  