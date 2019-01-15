Brewer boys upend Grapevine; Keller girls knock off Carroll late

BOYS

Brewer 51, Grapevine 35

In a battle of undefeated 7-5A teams, it was all Bears on Tuesday night.

Brewer (20-4, 6-0), which is ranked No. 15 in the latest 5A state poll, started fast with a 9-2 lead and went up 14-7 after one. Grapevine (22-6, 5-1) made a small rally after trailing 22-7 to cut it to 29-20 after a 3-point play from Davie Bauer.

But the Bears led 31-20 at the break and extended the lead to 40-24 following an Aaron Lelek 3-pointer.

“It was a huge win and they’re a great team,” Brewer coach Jason Porostovsky said. “We like to go into a phone booth and slug it out, that’s kind of our style. They like to go fast and go up and down the court so I think we were able to dictate that tempo and you saw our defense take over.”

Cortland Blake, who scored a game-high 17 points, outscored the Mustangs in the fourth quarter, scoring six to Grapevine’s five. Jahrad Taylor added 12 and Lelek hit three 3s.

Bauer led the Mustangs with 11.

Haltom 57, LD Bell 51

The Buffalos hung on for another District 3-6A win over the Blue Raiders, sending them to 5-0 in the standings.

Haltom remains in first place, up a game on Euless Trinity (4-1), which blew past Abilene, 78-40. LD Bell drops to 3-2.

GIRLS

Keller 38, Carroll 36

Cambridge Mathews hit the game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds left to send the Indians past the Dragons in a 5-6A game. The win helped Keller break a second-place tie in the district standings.

The Indians improved to 6-2 in district while the Dragons dropped to 5-3. Keller is a game back of first-place Guyer (7-1).

Great win KGB! 39-37 over Southlake last shot by #2 Cambridge Mathews pic.twitter.com/jmk6F4s52Y — Keller Girls Hoops (@Kgb_hoops) January 16, 2019

Timber Creek 31, Eaton 24

The Falcons held the Eagles to just eight points in the second half to win the 5-6A game and stay tied for fourth place in the standings as the second round of district began.

It took some time for Timber Creek (5-3) to get the ball in the basket, trailing 5-4 in the opening quarter.

Eaton (0-8) led 16-12 at intermission, but the Falcons opened the third with six of the first seven points. Mele Kailahi sank a 3-pointer and made two driving layups in the fourth to seal up the victory.