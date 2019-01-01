High School Sports

North Crowley boys basketball wins 600th game

By Brian Gosset

January 01, 2019 07:46 PM

Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday.
Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday. North Crowley High School Screenshot
Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday. North Crowley High School Screenshot

Senior forward Chris Jordan took off with 5.5 seconds left and broke a tie with 2 seconds on the clock as North Crowley defeated North Little Rock 51-49 on Monday in the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.

The win clinched 3rd place in the tournament for the Panthers and also secured the program’s 600th win in 21 years. All 600 victories have come with one head coach, Tommy Brakel.

The Panthers improved to 20-3 on the season and are ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 6A poll and No. 2 in the latest Star-Telegram area high school boys basketball rankings.

North Crowley is scheduled to host Arlington Martin on Wednesday and visit Sam Houston on Friday.

The Panthers went 31-6 last season with their ninth trip to the regional tournament. They won state in 2008. They have made the playoffs in all but one year.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

  Comments  