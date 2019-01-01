North Crowley boys basketball wins 600th game

Senior forward Chris Jordan took off with 5.5 seconds left and broke a tie with 2 seconds on the clock as North Crowley defeated North Little Rock 51-49 on Monday in the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The win clinched 3rd place in the tournament for the Panthers and also secured the program’s 600th win in 21 years. All 600 victories have come with one head coach, Tommy Brakel.

The Panthers improved to 20-3 on the season and are ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 6A poll and No. 2 in the latest Star-Telegram area high school boys basketball rankings.

@NCBasketball with the 51-49 victory over N. Little Rock tonight in the 3rd Place game of the @BBCbasketball Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC. The win moved their season record to 20-3 & it was also the 600th win for the NC Men’s Basketball program in it’s 21st year! — NC Men's Basketball (@NCBasketball) January 1, 2019

North Crowley is scheduled to host Arlington Martin on Wednesday and visit Sam Houston on Friday.

The Panthers went 31-6 last season with their ninth trip to the regional tournament. They won state in 2008. They have made the playoffs in all but one year.