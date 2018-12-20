High School Sports

Granbury, Southlake Carroll stars voted high school basketball players of the week

By Brian Gosset

December 20, 2018 11:49 AM

Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds
Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds Matthew Smith Courtesy
Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds Matthew Smith Courtesy

Granbury’s Cade Dudley and Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds are the latest winners for Star-Telegram boys and girls basketball players of the week.

Dudley beat out Wyatt’s Kendall Fair after scoring a game-high 28 points in a game vs. Cleburne. He scored 16 points with four 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Reynolds beat out Country Day’s Kenzi Carter after scoring 16 points with four 3-pointers against Guyer to help the Lady Dragons improve to 2-0 in district.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

prep-football

dfwvarsity

  Comments  