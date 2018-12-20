Granbury, Southlake Carroll stars voted high school basketball players of the week

Granbury’s Cade Dudley and Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds are the latest winners for Star-Telegram boys and girls basketball players of the week.

Dudley beat out Wyatt’s Kendall Fair after scoring a game-high 28 points in a game vs. Cleburne. He scored 16 points with four 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Reynolds beat out Country Day’s Kenzi Carter after scoring 16 points with four 3-pointers against Guyer to help the Lady Dragons improve to 2-0 in district.

