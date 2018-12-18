High school girls basketball scores: December 18

Don’t see your score? Email at bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday December 18
Benbrook 60, Dunbar 55
Boswell 62, Birdville 47
Brock 68, Boyd 22
Burleson Centennial 32, Everman 31
Carroll 36, Byron Nelson 31
Carter-Riverside 41, North Side 29
Castleberry 36, Western Hills 33
Cedar Hill 86, Grand Prairie 25
Crowley 60, Seguin 21
DeSoto 53, Waxahachie 42
Eastern Hills 45, South Hills 32
Fossil Ridge 46, Keller Central 37
Frisco Heritage 41, Wakeland 27
Frisco Liberty 37, Frisco Centennial 19
Grapevine 53, Saginaw 44
Guyer 61, Timber Creek 48
Hebron 49, Flower Mound 39
Keller 46, Eaton 36
Kennedale 79, Lake Worth 40
Lake Dallas 63, Braswell 47
Lancaster 31, West Mesquite 17
LD Bell 68, Trinity 50
Lebanon Trail 32, Reedy 31
Legacy 62, Burleson 59
Lone Star 75, Independence 28
MacArthur 79, Nimitz 28
Marcus 50, Coppell 43
Peaster 49, Jacksboro 37
Prosper 59, Denison 54
Red Oak 66, Joshua 24
Richland 45, Abilene 33
Ryan 31, Northwest 25
SA Central 54, Weatherford 20
South Grand Prairie 59, Lake Ridge 39
Summit 58, Mansfield 38
The Colony 69, Denton 42
Timberview 64, Granbury 31
Wyatt 62, Polytechnic 10
