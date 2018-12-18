High School Sports

High school boys basketball scores: December 18

By Brian Gosset

December 18, 2018 11:15 PM

Matthew Smith Courtesy
Matthew Smith Courtesy

Don’t see your score? Email at bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday December 18

Birdville 50, Boswell 47

Bowie 90, Sam Houston 62

Braswell 92, Lake Dallas 61

Brewer 53, Azle 43

Brock 76, Boyd 38

Burleson Centennial 88, Everman 47

Byron Nelson 60, Carroll 59

Colleyville Heritage 54, Chisholm Trail 47

Coppell 70, Marcus 51

Crowley 81, Seguin 63

Desoto 69, Waxahachie 54

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 15

Jerry's World

Ennis 53, Corsicana 43

Fossil Ridge 69, Central 52

Frisco Liberty 55, Frisco Centennial 35

Grace Prep 78, ILT Grand Prairie 62

Grand Prairie 64, Cedar Hill 61

Grapevine 48, Saginaw 41

Guyer 79, Timber Creek 49

Hebron 58, Flower Mound 30

Keller 53, Eaton 44

Lake Ridge 70, South Grand Prairie 63

Lancaster 79, West Mesquite 36

Legacy 74, Burleson 49

Lewisville 85, Irving 57

Lone Star 61, Independence 39

MacArthur 67, Nimitz 48

Mansfield 50, Summit 47

Martin 72, Paschal 41

Mesquite Poteet 69, North Forney 45

Midlothian 63, Waco University 46

North Crowley 55, YMLA 39

Northwest 72, Ryan 61

Red Oak 75, Joshua 41

Reedy 79, Lebanon Trail 59

Richland 67, Abilene 65 OT

South Hills 64, Eastern Hill 62

Terrell 47, Forney 45

The Colony 88, Denton 39

Timberview 79, Granbury 51

Trinity 59, LD Bell 40

Wakeland 64, Heritage 56

Western Hills 60, Castleberry 49

Wyatt 95, Poly 39

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

prep-football

dfwvarsity

prep-football

  Comments  