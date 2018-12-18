High school boys basketball scores: December 18

Don’t see your score? Email at bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday December 18
Birdville 50, Boswell 47
Bowie 90, Sam Houston 62
Braswell 92, Lake Dallas 61
Brewer 53, Azle 43
Brock 76, Boyd 38
Burleson Centennial 88, Everman 47
Byron Nelson 60, Carroll 59
Colleyville Heritage 54, Chisholm Trail 47
Coppell 70, Marcus 51
Crowley 81, Seguin 63
Desoto 69, Waxahachie 54
Ennis 53, Corsicana 43
Fossil Ridge 69, Central 52
Frisco Liberty 55, Frisco Centennial 35
Grace Prep 78, ILT Grand Prairie 62
Grand Prairie 64, Cedar Hill 61
Grapevine 48, Saginaw 41
Guyer 79, Timber Creek 49
Hebron 58, Flower Mound 30
Keller 53, Eaton 44
Lake Ridge 70, South Grand Prairie 63
Lancaster 79, West Mesquite 36
Legacy 74, Burleson 49
Lewisville 85, Irving 57
Lone Star 61, Independence 39
MacArthur 67, Nimitz 48
Mansfield 50, Summit 47
Martin 72, Paschal 41
Mesquite Poteet 69, North Forney 45
Midlothian 63, Waco University 46
North Crowley 55, YMLA 39
Northwest 72, Ryan 61
Red Oak 75, Joshua 41
Reedy 79, Lebanon Trail 59
Richland 67, Abilene 65 OT
South Hills 64, Eastern Hill 62
Terrell 47, Forney 45
The Colony 88, Denton 39
Timberview 79, Granbury 51
Trinity 59, LD Bell 40
Wakeland 64, Heritage 56
Western Hills 60, Castleberry 49
Wyatt 95, Poly 39
