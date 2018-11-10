Flower Mound eliminates Southlake Carroll; Grace Prep wins TAPPS 4A championship

Flower Mound’s magical season continued Saturday with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11 victory over Southlake Carroll in the 6A Region I final at Thomas Coliseum.





The Jaguars advance to their first state tournament and play 5 or 7 p.m. Friday at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. Plano West defeated Prosper in four sets to win Region II.

“I love the resilient fight these girls have,” Flower Mound coach Jamie Siegel said. “I told them that I wouldn’t want to do this with any other team.”

Three players for Flower Mound (41-7) registered double-digit kills led by Angelique Cyr’s 20 kills. Kaylee Cox added 19 kills and Emily Merrick finished with 10.

Carroll (39-10), which earned five-set wins over Weatherford and Waxahachie this week, was paced by junior Annabelle Smith early in the first game. Smith sent two kills down and assisted on a block with Madelyn Grunza to force the Jaguars to call timeout at 13-9.

Flower Mound tried to rally with kills by Cox and Oklahoma commit Abby Butler, but the Jaguars would never lead in the opening set.

But the Jaguars, who knocked off No. 1 Byron Nelson on Tuesday and El Paso Coronado on Friday, turned on another gear and dominated the last three games.

“We started to execute the game plan we had talked about,” Siegel said.. “We served more aggressively and played better defense.”

Carroll was forced to call time trailing 20-15 in the second and Flower Mound scored the final 10 points of the third.

The Jaguars kept the momentum with 16 of 17 points going into the fourth. Hailey Hutchings capped it off with the block on match point.Cox also led the team with 22 digs while Reagan Hooper and Caroline Dykes combined for 48 assists. Sarah Martinez added 13 digs.

Grace Prep 3, Houston Northland 0

Arlington Grace Prep capped off a 43-win season with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-10 against Houston Northland to win the TAPPS 4A state title on Saturday at West High School.

It’s the Vikings third state title since 2012 and their most wins in the past decade.

“I thought we could be special after the first couple weeks of the season,” coach Prentice Lewis said. “We had played at some tough tournaments against a few UIL 6A schools.

“We had a great game today. The girls were very focused from start to finish.”

The Vikings (43-6) ended the year by winning 18 of their last 19 games.

“Winning a state championship as a senior was the best way to finish,” North Alabama commit Claire Bullington said. “The team faced challenges all year and we had to prove to our opponents and to ourselves that we could go this far. We knew we had the potential to be a state-winning team at the beginning of the season.”

Bullington, Bonnie Davis, Sage Post, Hannah Kinney and Courtnie Crayton were all named to the state all-tournament team.

“Courtnie did a fantastic job moving the ball around the court and Claire played tremendous defense,” Lewis said. “Sage had a great hitting match and Bonnie was all over the court. Hannah was flying around and making incredible saves and Ashley Ealy had some of the hardest hits in the gym – not many but when she scored it set a message.”

Randall 3, Birdville 2

The best season in program history came to an end for the Birdville Hawks 12-25, 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 15-9 in the 5A Region I final at Lubbock Coronado High School.

The Hawks (41-8), who reached the regional tourney for the first time, beat Northwest, Burleson, Grapevine, and swept perennial volleyball power Amarillo on Friday to get to the final.

Freshman Maya Duckworth recorded her 18th double-double of the season with 15 kills and 13 digs on Friday. Senior Tatemn Brown added 13 digs and senior Emily Gannon chipped in 24 assists.

Midlothian Heritage 3, China Spring 0

The Jaguars are headed to the state tournament for the first time in program history after winning the 4A Region III final 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 at Bryan High School.

Heritage (32-14), which knocked out Huffman Hargrave in Friday’s semifinals, got regional all-tournament selections from Katie Chambers, Hanna Larson, Karena Tipton while Kelsey Carpenter was named regional MVP.