Fort Worth Christian tops previously unbeaten Grapevine Faith for district championship

Long touchdown drives helped fuel a 38-27 win by Fort Worth Christian over visiting and previously unbeaten Grapevine Faith for the TAPPS Div. II District I championship on Friday.
The Cardinals (7-3, 4-0) drove 85, 95, and 97 yards for scores.
Quarterback Tyler Knoop was the driving force behind the Cardinal offense. The versatile senior threw for 339 yards in a 14-26-0 performance including two touchdowns. He also rushed 24 times for 88 yards and another pair of scores.
His favorite target was Curtis Lyons who made several key catches despite tight coverage, often on third-and-long, diving for several receptions. One was for 14 yards on fourth-and-seven to the 4-yard leading to the clinching touchdown and final score with 5:43 left. Knoop scored from the 1.
Lyns finished with seven catches for 127 yards.
Grapevine (8-1, 3-1) scored two touchdowns on special teams, a 90-yard punt return by Luke Blevins and a 91-yard kickoff return by Malik Caper.
