Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings for 6A, 5A, and 4A/others

Here are our “Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings” entering Week 11 of the 2018 season, which are updated every Wednesday.
CLASS 6A
1. Allen (9-0); Previous (1): Defeated Prosper 54-21. Next game- Plano West
2. Duncanville (8-0); Previous (2): Defeated Richardson 65-7. Next game- Molina
3. Southlake Carroll (9-0); Previous (3): Defeated Eaton 45-0. Next game- Timber Creek
4 Arlington (9-0); Previous (4): Defeated Sam Houston 45-16. Next game- Lamar
5. Haltom (9-0); Previous (5): Defeated LD Bell 49-14. Next game- SA Central
T6. Cedar Hill (8-1); Previous (6): Defeated Mansfield 10-7. Next game- DeSoto
T6. Euless Trinity (7-1); Previous (7): Defeated Abilene 34-16. Next game- Richland
8. Lake Ridge (6-2); Previous (8): Defeated Grand Prairie 41-0. Next game- Summit
9. DeSoto (8-1); Previous (9): Defeated South Grand Prairie 51-7. Next game- Cedar Hill
10 Lamar (9-0); Previous (10): Defeated Bowie 49-14. Next game- Arlington
CLASS 5A
1. Aledo (9-0); Previous (1): Defeated Joshua 58-14. Next game- Arlington Seguin
2. Highland Park (9-0); Previous (2): Defeated Lancaster 39-14. Next game- Timberview
3. Denton Ryan (9-0); Previous (3): Defeated Grapevine 52-14. Next game- Birdville
4. Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-0); Previous (4): Defeated Kimball 56-7. Next game- Jefferson
5. Frisco Reedy (9-0); Previous (5): Bye. Next game- Princeton
6. Birdville (9-0); Previous (7): Defeated Colleyville Heritage 51-24. Next game- Ryan
7. The Colony (8-1); Previous (8): Defeated Independence 41-28. Next game- Little Elm
8. Burleson Centennial (9-1); Previous (9): Defeated Arlington Seguin 49-22. Next game- Playoffs
9. Azle (9-1); Previous (10): Defeated Saginaw 45-14. Next game- Playoffs
10. Mesquite Poteet (7-1); Previous (6): Lost to John Tyler 48-44. Next game- McKinney North
CLASS 4A/OTHERS
1. Argyle (9-0); Previous (1): Defeated Anna 43-17. Next game- Celina
2. TC-Cedar Hill (9-0); Previous (3): Defeated Grace Community 63-28. Next game- Brook Hill
3. Midlothian Heritage (8-1); Previous (4): Defeated Life Waxahachie 49-20. Next game- Mabank
4. Plano Prestonwood (8-1); Previous (2): Lost to Bishop Lynch 50-40. Next game- Bishop Dunne
5. Gunter (9-0); Previous (5): Defeated Henrietta 50-0. Next game- Callisburg
6. Brock (8-1); Previous (6): Defeated Boyd 43-15. Next game- Paradise.
7. Sunnyvale (8-0); Previous (7): Defeated Lincoln 42-7. Next game- Farmersville
T8. Glen Rose (7-1); Previous (8): Bye. Next game- Venus
T8. Nolan Catholic (8-1); Previous (9): Defeated All Saints 31-24. Next game- TC Addison
10. Grapevine Faith (8-0); Previous (10): Defeated Southwest Christian 48-7. Next game- FW Christian
