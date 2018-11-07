Nolan Catholic’s Emeka Megwa,center, escapes All Saints’s Peyton Kramer, left and Charles Sanders to get out of the backfield during the second quarter of Friday’s November 2, 2018 football game at McNair Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Nolan Catholic’s Emeka Megwa,center, escapes All Saints’s Peyton Kramer, left and Charles Sanders to get out of the backfield during the second quarter of Friday’s November 2, 2018 football game at McNair Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Nolan Catholic’s Emeka Megwa,center, escapes All Saints’s Peyton Kramer, left and Charles Sanders to get out of the backfield during the second quarter of Friday’s November 2, 2018 football game at McNair Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings for 6A, 5A, and 4A/others

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 07, 2018 03:53 PM

Here are our “Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings” entering Week 11 of the 2018 season, which are updated every Wednesday.

CLASS 6A

1. Allen (9-0); Previous (1): Defeated Prosper 54-21. Next game- Plano West

2. Duncanville (8-0); Previous (2): Defeated Richardson 65-7. Next game- Molina

3. Southlake Carroll (9-0); Previous (3): Defeated Eaton 45-0. Next game- Timber Creek

4 Arlington (9-0); Previous (4): Defeated Sam Houston 45-16. Next game- Lamar

5. Haltom (9-0); Previous (5): Defeated LD Bell 49-14. Next game- SA Central

T6. Cedar Hill (8-1); Previous (6): Defeated Mansfield 10-7. Next game- DeSoto

T6. Euless Trinity (7-1); Previous (7): Defeated Abilene 34-16. Next game- Richland

8. Lake Ridge (6-2); Previous (8): Defeated Grand Prairie 41-0. Next game- Summit

9. DeSoto (8-1); Previous (9): Defeated South Grand Prairie 51-7. Next game- Cedar Hill

10 Lamar (9-0); Previous (10): Defeated Bowie 49-14. Next game- Arlington

Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers hits wide receiver Trey Cleveland with a 99-yard TD pass in the Colts' 52-19 over North Crowley, Friday October 26, 2018. Video credit by Darren Lauber.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

CLASS 5A

1. Aledo (9-0); Previous (1): Defeated Joshua 58-14. Next game- Arlington Seguin

2. Highland Park (9-0); Previous (2): Defeated Lancaster 39-14. Next game- Timberview

3. Denton Ryan (9-0); Previous (3): Defeated Grapevine 52-14. Next game- Birdville

4. Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-0); Previous (4): Defeated Kimball 56-7. Next game- Jefferson

5. Frisco Reedy (9-0); Previous (5): Bye. Next game- Princeton

6. Birdville (9-0); Previous (7): Defeated Colleyville Heritage 51-24. Next game- Ryan

7. The Colony (8-1); Previous (8): Defeated Independence 41-28. Next game- Little Elm

8. Burleson Centennial (9-1); Previous (9): Defeated Arlington Seguin 49-22. Next game- Playoffs

9. Azle (9-1); Previous (10): Defeated Saginaw 45-14. Next game- Playoffs

10. Mesquite Poteet (7-1); Previous (6): Lost to John Tyler 48-44. Next game- McKinney North

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 8

Bring on the hardware

CLASS 4A/OTHERS

1. Argyle (9-0); Previous (1): Defeated Anna 43-17. Next game- Celina

2. TC-Cedar Hill (9-0); Previous (3): Defeated Grace Community 63-28. Next game- Brook Hill

3. Midlothian Heritage (8-1); Previous (4): Defeated Life Waxahachie 49-20. Next game- Mabank

4. Plano Prestonwood (8-1); Previous (2): Lost to Bishop Lynch 50-40. Next game- Bishop Dunne

5. Gunter (9-0); Previous (5): Defeated Henrietta 50-0. Next game- Callisburg

6. Brock (8-1); Previous (6): Defeated Boyd 43-15. Next game- Paradise.

7. Sunnyvale (8-0); Previous (7): Defeated Lincoln 42-7. Next game- Farmersville

T8. Glen Rose (7-1); Previous (8): Bye. Next game- Venus

T8. Nolan Catholic (8-1); Previous (9): Defeated All Saints 31-24. Next game- TC Addison

10. Grapevine Faith (8-0); Previous (10): Defeated Southwest Christian 48-7. Next game- FW Christian

The Hornets hung on 24-17 on senior night to beat the Bears and capture the district title and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

By

  Comments  