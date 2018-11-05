Nolan Catholic’s Osafo-Mensah is committed to Notre Dame. But is he looking elsewhere?

When Nolan Catholic senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah announced his commitment in May, it came down to two powerhouses: Notre Dame and Texas.

The 4-star defensive end chose the Irish and has had high praise for his future program ever since.

But now Osafo-Mensah is only focused on two things: the Vikings and the Irish.

So don’t bother reaching out to him as he’s in contact with only Notre Dame these days.

“I’m committed to the fighting Irish and not looking anywhere else,” Osafo-Mensah said.

“I’m in contact with Notre Dame a good amount. I talk to the defensive line coach Mike Elston about 3-4 times a week and we text each other back and forth,” he said. “I always have conversations with one of the defensive line assistants, coach Larry Black too. He’ll always ask how everything is.”

Name: NaNa Osafo-Mensah

School: Nolan Catholic

Position: Weak-side Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-4, 227

247Sports Rankings: No. 108 overall, No. 6 WDE, No. 20 player in Texas

Number of offers: 27

Schools that have offered: Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Florida

Any Notre Dame Games Attended: Osafo-Mensah plans to go to Saturday’s home game vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nolan Catholic: As for the Vikings, they’re coming off a huge win 31-24 at All Saints on Friday. Nolan was able to win the TAPPS 6A District 1 title after being predicted to finish last in the preseason. Osafo-Mensah made a big stop late on third down that resulted in a loss of 14 and loss of down.

On Nolan: Nolan Catholic is more than just a football team. It’s more than just coaches and players. It truly is fathers and sons. Nolan Catholic is a true family. Everyone on our team has a vision of success that’s bigger than ourselves. This vision includes the huge amount of trust we as players have in our coaches. Everyone loves everyone. Everyone is willing to do what it takes and risk whatever it takes to promote success in our culture. This is the year of Nolan Catholic.

On 9-0 Notre Dame: They just have that passion to play for one another and always trust the process. I’ve met with many players playing there and I was able to sense the connection and true brotherhood the players have for each other and that’s what makes me see why they’re one of the most dominant teams in college football. They’re going to a top bowl without a doubt.

On other recruits: Osafo-Mensah has spoken to both Isaiah Rutherford, a 4-star CB out of Carmichael, Calif., and Isaiah Foskey, a 4-star DE out of Concord, Calif. Rutherford committed to Notre Dame last month while Foskey is projected to commit with the Irish, per 247Sports.

On Signing Day: No big plans, but maybe a little party because signing day is the day after my birthday so I’m looking forward to it.