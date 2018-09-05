WATCH: Plano East WR makes insane Odell-like one-handed touchdown catch

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for making incredible one-handed grabs in the NFL for the New York Giants.
Move over OBJ, meet Jaelen Anderson.
Plano East’s senior wide receiver made an insane one-handed TD catch on Friday even OBJ could appreciate.
Anderson fought off a defender to make the catch and even drew a flag on the play. The Panthers defeated LD Bell 42-14.
On Twitter, 247Sports quoted Anderson’s catch saying it’s one of the greatest you’ll ever see.
Plano East led 26-0 at half. The Panthers out-gained Bell 429-168. Quarterback Brandon Mallory threw for 332 yards on 17 of 25 passing and four touchdowns.
Anderson finished with seven receptions for 115 yards. He recorded 582 yards and 9 TDs last season.
