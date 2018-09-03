These are the top 5 Fort Worth-area linebackers to watch in 2018

Here are our top 5 Fort Worth area linebackers to watch in the 2018 season:

1. Wyatt Harris, 2019, Aledo

The 3-star prospect is committed to TCU. Also had an offer from SMU. Harris made 71 tackles and 3 INTs last season and has recorded 179 tackles in the past two years with 10 pass deflections and 6 INTs. Aledo has been to the state title game in back-to-back years with a championship in 2016. Harris also played DB in high school.

2. Chance Cover, 2019 Nolan Catholic

The 3-star recruit made 136 tackles, 13 for loss and three sacks in 2017. Voted district defensive newcomer of the year at Byron Nelson in 2016 after making team-leading 112 tackles. Has eight offers from Air Force, Army, Texas State and more. Cover is getting offers to play linebacker and fullback in college. He’s playing both way including tight end at Nolan Catholic this season.

3. Mykol Clark, 2019, Crowley

The 3-star prospect also plays weak-side defensive end. He has seven offers from Texas State, La Tech, New Mexico State, Central Arkansas and more. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Clark was a first-team all-district selection in 2017 after making more than 100 tackles.

4. Zakk Young, 2019, Brock

Named to the preseason 3A all-state team, Young helped Brock to its second state title game in program history after recording an incredible 203 tackles. Was a freshman on the 2015 state title winning team along with older brother Zane Young, who made over 200 tackles that season and was named 3A defensive player of the year.

5. Richard Silva, 2020, Nolan Catholic

Recorded 138 tackles, 26 for loss, 13 sacks in 2017 at Keller Central. Voted first team Class 6A all-state. Silva was named a Star-Telegram football all star last season.

Next Five: Treylon Caddell (Southwest), Prince Omorogbe (Summit), X’Zavion McDonald (Arlington), Michael Parrish (Southlake Carroll), Cooper McDonald (Northwest)

Honorable Mention: Graham Faloona (Southlake Carroll), Sean Payne (Keller), Julian Johnson (Arlington Martin), Kade Fletcher (Mansfield), Justo Perez (Haltom), Brandon Theus (Euless Trinity), Shamar Morton (Euless Trinity), Ethan Herron (Weatherford), A’Tavion McDonald (Arlington), Marsaillus Sims (Bowie), James Douglas (Lamar), Jarius Kennedy (North Crowley), Dante Cardinali (Byron Nelson), Nick Cerniauskas (Eaton), Marco Olivas (Fossil Ridge), Kayden Steen (Keller), Jacob Edwardes (Azle), Treylnn Lee (Boswell), Seth Thompson (Brewer), Elijah Gibbons (Chisholm Trail), Harrison Rice (Trimble Tech), Reid Steele (Crowley), Andy Delgadillo (Saginaw), Joe Weathered (South Hills), Michael Young (Colleyville Heritage), Nick Martinez (Birdville), Erik Roberts (Eastern Hills), Freddy Rivera (North Side), Dillon Sager (Northwest), O’Brien Neely (Southwest), Braxton Bailey (Cleburne), Tre Green (Everman), Brek Galbreath (Joshua), Justis Chaney (Joshua), Jerry Jones (Seguin), Travler Moore (Benbrook), Jonathan Morgan (Western Hills), Davion Haynes (Lake Worth), Jalen Myers (Kennedale), AJ Mendodolia (All Saints), Patton Polk (FW Christian), Malik Caper (Grapevine Faith), JJ De Los Santos (FW Temple), Mason Roach (Colleyville Covenant)