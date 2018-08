Sorry for the inconvenience. Due to technical difficulties, this is the updated poll for volleyball player of the week for the third week of the season. Vote as many times possible.

We will add up the votes from this poll as well as the old poll.

TOP 5

Courtney Walters 6461

Hannah Kinney 6199

Paige Flickinger 5737

Madison Williams 4434

Sam Rodgers 4128

Poll ends Noon Wednesday.

Winner announced 4 p.m. Wednesday.