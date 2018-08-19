High school cross country results: August 16-18

Thursday August 16
2 MILE TEXAN XC MEET, Grand Prairie
Boys
1. Cristian Sanchez, Arlington Sam Houston
2. Teddy Ntambua, LD Bell
4. Keagan Hoskins, Sanger
5. Ethen Agreda, Midlothian Heritage
6. Chastin Burks, Castleberry
Boys Teams
1. Sanger
3. LD Bell
4. Castleberry
5. Midlothian Heritage
Girls
1. Haven Sizemore, LD Bell
3. Brisa Hernandez, Pilot Point
5. Betty Bajika, LD Bell
Girls Teams
1. LD Bell
4. Pilot Point
5. Sanger
FLYIN’ HAWK EARLY BIRD INVITATIONAL, Hurst
Boys
1. Christian Rivera, Kaufman
2. Connor Richardson, Boyd
3. Spencer Keith, Kaufman
4. Jacob Ozuna, Irving MacArthur
5. Brice Hardin, Peaster
6. Logan Nelson, Eaton
7. Logan Baker, Eaton
8. Joseph Ohalloran, Fossil Ridge
9. Preston Williamson, Kaufman
10. Marquentin Barnes, Irving MacArthur
Boys Teams
1. Kaufman
2. Eaton
3. Boyd
4. Irving MacArthur
5. Keller Central
6. Fossil Ridge
7. Azle
8. Weatherford
9. Arlington Heights
10. Addison Trinity Christian
Girls
1. Elise Welch, Dallas Ursuline Academy
2. Sadie Carey, Weatherford
3. Emilie Jimenez, Irving MacArthur
4. Ellie Galan, Kaufman
5. Francesca Beberstein, Arlington Martin
6. Allison Albert, Dallas Ursuline Academy
7. Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy
8. Olivia Christmas, Weatherford
10. Aleisha Ford, Kaufman
Girls Teams
1. Kaufman
2. MacArthur
3. Weatherford
4. Ursuline
6. Azle
7. Alvarado
8. Legacy
9. Martin
10. Eaton
Saturday August 18
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN INVITE, Southwest Christian HS
Boys
1. Joseph Herlin, Boswell
3. John Pitre, FW Trinity Valley
4. Joel Jeffers, Trinity Christian
5. Rhys Davis, Southwest Christian
Boys Teams
2. Boswell
3. Southwest Christian
4. Weatherford Christian
Girls
1. Reagan High, Southwest Christian
3. Jaycee Higgins, FW Trinity Valley
4. Erin Mazza Plano John Paul II
5. Jenna Lloyd, FW Christian
6. Kaitlyn Makens, FW Christian
7. Catherine Gantt, Plano John Paul II
8. Haylee Davis, Southwest Christian
9. Gabby Wiemann, Plano John Paul II
Girls Teams
1. John Paul
2. Southwest Christian
4. FW Trinity Valley
5. FW Christian
PLANO ISD XC INVITATIONAL, Plano
Boys
1. Will Muirhead, Lucas Lovejoy
2. Grant Wilcox, Plano East
3. Jonathan Chung, Allen
4. Brady Laboret, Lucas Lovejoy
5. River Hill, Rockwall
6. Jeffrey Sillers, Plano East
7. Hamilton Burdett, Prosper
8. Theodore Radtke, McKinney Boyd
9. Chayden Dubois, Lucas Lovejoy
10. Alex Velez, Prosper
Boys Teams
1. Lovejoy
2. Prosper
3. Plano East
4. Allen
5. McKinney Boyd
Girls
1. Aubrey O’connell, Prosper
2. Carson Hockersmith, Lucas Lovejoy
3. Tatum Castillo, Prosper
4. Kate Leonard, McKinney Boyd
5. Jenna Leonard, McKinney Boyd
6. Sadie Gonzales, Prosper
7. Alexis Svoboda, Prosper
8. Sophia Oliai, Highland Park
9. Brianna Farias, Richardson
10. Madison Christy, Prosper
Girls Teams
1. Prosper
2. Lovejoy
3. Highland Park
4. McKinney Boyd
5. Plano East
LITTLE D CLASSIC, Denton
Boys
1. Riley Wood, Denton Guyer
2. Kyle Johnson, Denton Guyer
3. Carson Hughes, Justin Northwest
4. Triston Read, Decatur
5. Kevin Curry, Frisco
6. Mark Quintanilla, Denton Guyer
7. Gabe Embree, Decatur
8. Matthew Ashmore, Decatur
9. Brennan Hilts, The Colony
10. Joseph Thomas, Justin Northwest
Boys Teams
1. Guyer
2. Decatur
3. Highland Park
4. The Colony
5. Argyle
6. Ryan
7. Braswell
8. Celina
9. Lake Dallas
10. Denison
