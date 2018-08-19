Carroll’s Ali White, center, competes in a 2016 cross country meet.
Carroll’s Ali White, center, competes in a 2016 cross country meet. Courtesy Photo
Carroll’s Ali White, center, competes in a 2016 cross country meet. Courtesy Photo

High School Sports

High school cross country results: August 16-18

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 19, 2018 07:57 PM

Thursday August 16

2 MILE TEXAN XC MEET, Grand Prairie

Boys

1. Cristian Sanchez, Arlington Sam Houston

2. Teddy Ntambua, LD Bell

4. Keagan Hoskins, Sanger

5. Ethen Agreda, Midlothian Heritage

6. Chastin Burks, Castleberry

Boys Teams

1. Sanger

3. LD Bell

4. Castleberry

5. Midlothian Heritage

Girls

1. Haven Sizemore, LD Bell

3. Brisa Hernandez, Pilot Point

5. Betty Bajika, LD Bell

Girls Teams

1. LD Bell

4. Pilot Point

5. Sanger

FLYIN’ HAWK EARLY BIRD INVITATIONAL, Hurst

Boys

1. Christian Rivera, Kaufman

2. Connor Richardson, Boyd

3. Spencer Keith, Kaufman

4. Jacob Ozuna, Irving MacArthur

5. Brice Hardin, Peaster

6. Logan Nelson, Eaton

7. Logan Baker, Eaton

8. Joseph Ohalloran, Fossil Ridge

9. Preston Williamson, Kaufman

10. Marquentin Barnes, Irving MacArthur

Boys Teams

1. Kaufman

2. Eaton

3. Boyd

4. Irving MacArthur

5. Keller Central

6. Fossil Ridge

7. Azle

8. Weatherford

9. Arlington Heights

10. Addison Trinity Christian

Girls

1. Elise Welch, Dallas Ursuline Academy

2. Sadie Carey, Weatherford

3. Emilie Jimenez, Irving MacArthur

4. Ellie Galan, Kaufman

5. Francesca Beberstein, Arlington Martin

6. Allison Albert, Dallas Ursuline Academy

7. Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy

8. Olivia Christmas, Weatherford

10. Aleisha Ford, Kaufman

Girls Teams

1. Kaufman

2. MacArthur

3. Weatherford

4. Ursuline

6. Azle

7. Alvarado

8. Legacy

9. Martin

10. Eaton

Saturday August 18

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN INVITE, Southwest Christian HS

Boys

1. Joseph Herlin, Boswell

3. John Pitre, FW Trinity Valley

4. Joel Jeffers, Trinity Christian

5. Rhys Davis, Southwest Christian

Boys Teams

2. Boswell

3. Southwest Christian

4. Weatherford Christian

Girls

1. Reagan High, Southwest Christian

3. Jaycee Higgins, FW Trinity Valley

4. Erin Mazza Plano John Paul II

5. Jenna Lloyd, FW Christian

6. Kaitlyn Makens, FW Christian

7. Catherine Gantt, Plano John Paul II

8. Haylee Davis, Southwest Christian

9. Gabby Wiemann, Plano John Paul II

Girls Teams

1. John Paul

2. Southwest Christian

4. FW Trinity Valley

5. FW Christian

PLANO ISD XC INVITATIONAL, Plano

Boys

1. Will Muirhead, Lucas Lovejoy

2. Grant Wilcox, Plano East

3. Jonathan Chung, Allen

4. Brady Laboret, Lucas Lovejoy

5. River Hill, Rockwall

6. Jeffrey Sillers, Plano East

7. Hamilton Burdett, Prosper

8. Theodore Radtke, McKinney Boyd

9. Chayden Dubois, Lucas Lovejoy

10. Alex Velez, Prosper

Boys Teams

1. Lovejoy

2. Prosper

3. Plano East

4. Allen

5. McKinney Boyd

Girls

1. Aubrey O’connell, Prosper

2. Carson Hockersmith, Lucas Lovejoy

3. Tatum Castillo, Prosper

4. Kate Leonard, McKinney Boyd

5. Jenna Leonard, McKinney Boyd

6. Sadie Gonzales, Prosper

7. Alexis Svoboda, Prosper

8. Sophia Oliai, Highland Park

9. Brianna Farias, Richardson

10. Madison Christy, Prosper

Girls Teams

1. Prosper

2. Lovejoy

3. Highland Park

4. McKinney Boyd

5. Plano East

LITTLE D CLASSIC, Denton

Boys

1. Riley Wood, Denton Guyer

2. Kyle Johnson, Denton Guyer

3. Carson Hughes, Justin Northwest

4. Triston Read, Decatur

5. Kevin Curry, Frisco

6. Mark Quintanilla, Denton Guyer

7. Gabe Embree, Decatur

8. Matthew Ashmore, Decatur

9. Brennan Hilts, The Colony

10. Joseph Thomas, Justin Northwest

Boys Teams

1. Guyer

2. Decatur

3. Highland Park

4. The Colony

5. Argyle

6. Ryan

7. Braswell

8. Celina

9. Lake Dallas

10. Denison

