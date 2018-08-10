High school varsity volleyball scores: August 10

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Clear Falls def. Argyle 22-25, 25-9, 25-15
Granbury def. Argyle 25-22, 25-18
Argyle def. Needville 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
Flower Mound def. Arlington Martin 25-12, 21-25, 25-20
Arlington Martin def. Clear Falls 25-16, 25-19
Decatur def. Melissa 25-19, 25-17, 25-23
Decatur def. Barbers Hill 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Denton Guyer def. SA Johnson 25-20, 25-13
Denton Guyer def. New Braunfels 25-19, 20-25, 25-20
Flower Mound def. Southlake Carroll 27-25, 21-25, 25-21
Bellaire def. Granbury 25-23, 18-25, 25-18
Needville def. Granbury 25-21, 25-22
Clemens def. Hebron 25-16, 17-25, 25-16
Hebron def. Clear Brook 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Highland Park def. Needville 25-18, 25-17
Prosper def. Highland Park 25-20, 25-12
Highland Park def. Clear Creek 17-25, 25-17, 25-23
St. Agnes def. Lake Highlands 25-21, 25-17
Lake Highlands def. Veterans Memorial 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
Friendswood def. Lake Highlands 25-15, 17-25, 25-19
Melissa def. Barbers Hill 16-25, 25-21, 25-22
Prosper def. Weslake 25-21, 25-16
Richardson def. Sonora 25-19, 25-12
Richardson def. St. John’s 25-6, 25-23
Hays def. Richardson 17-25, 25-22, 25-20
Southlake Carroll def. Clear Falls 25-19, 25-14
Ursuline Academy def. Lutheran South 25-4, 25-9
Ursuline Academy def. Dulles 25-15, 25-22
Ursuline Academy def. SA Christian 25-14, 25-15
NIKE CLASSIC (CARROLLTON/LEWISVILLE)
Aledo def. SGP 25-15, 25-27, 25-22
Aledo def. Azle 25-12, 25-10
Frisco Lebanon Trail def. Aledo 25-22, 18-25, 25-22
Plano West def. Aledo 25-21, 25-14
Allen def. Frisco Independence 25-18, 25-18
Allen def. Cedar Hill 24-26, 25-18, 25-16
Weatherford def. Allen 17-25, 27-25, 25-18
Frisco Lebanon Trail def. Azle 25-16, 25-13
SGP def. Azle 25-16, 25-16
Weatherford def. Cedar Hill 25-17, 25-13
Frisco Independence def. Cedar Hill 25-22, 26-24
Plano def. Chisholm Trail 25-16, 25-20
Rockwall def. Chisholm Trail 20-25, 25-23, 25-23
Chisholm Trail def. Amarillo Caprock 25-15, 25-19
Colleyville Heritage def. Lewisville 25-13, 25-15
Colleyville Heritage def. Plano West JV 25-9, 25-10
Frisco Liberty def. Colleyville Heritage 23-25, 27-25, 25-19
Weatherford def. Frisco Independence 25-14, 25-20
Frisco Liberty def. Plano West JV 25-23, 25-11
Frisco Liberty def. Lewisville 25-22, 25-15
Marcus def. JJ Pearce 25-22, 25-22, 20-25
Plano West def. JJ Pearce 25-18, 25-17, 25-14
Keller def. Lovejoy JV 25-18, 25-10
Keller def. Tascosa 25-14, 25-20
Plano East def. Keller 25-22, 25-19
Rockwall Heath def. Lake Dallas 25-20, 25-18
Frisco Reedy def. Lake Dallas 25-17, 25-8
Sanger def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 25-23
Frisco Lebanon Trail def. SGP 22-25, 25-18, 25-20
Plano West JV def. Lewisville 25-18, 18-25, 25-23
FW Paschal def. Frisco Lone Star 26-24, 25-5
Lovejoy def. Frisco Lone Star 25-15, 25-9
McKinney def. Frisco Lone Star 22-25, 25-11, 25-19
Lovejoy def. McKinney 25-20, 18-25, 25-14
Lovejoy def. FW Paschal 25-12, 25-12
Marcus def. Plano West 15-25, 25-21, 25-23
FW Paschal def. McKinney 25-13, 25-18
McKinney Boyd def. Carroll JV 25-12, 25-11
McKinney Boyd def. EP Burgess 25-20, 25-16
Plano Prestonwood def. McKinney Boyd 23-25, 27-25, 25-21
Plano def. Amarillo Caprock 25-21, 25-14
Plano def. Rockwall 22-25, 25-17, 25-16
Plano East def. Tascosa 25-16, 25-15
Plano Prestonwood def. EP Burgess 25-13, 25-23
Plano Prestonwood def. Carroll JV 27-25, 25-12
Frisco Reedy def. Sanger 25-22, 25-11
Frisco Reedy def. Rockwall Heath 25-23, 25-18
Rockwall def. Amarillo Caprock 25-12, 25-16
Rockwall Heath def. Sanger 25-12, 25-17
Godley def. Anna 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Anna def. Bowie 25-22, 17-25, 25-23
Celina def. Commerce 25-9, 25-19
Celina def. Nocona 25-17, 25-13
Godley def. Bowie 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
Kennedale def. Irving 25-12, 25-3
Holliday def. Irving 25-16, 25-11
Weatherford JV def. Irving 25-19, 25-15
Kennedale def. Weatherford JV 25-17, 25-11
Kennedale def. Holliday 25-22, 25-14
Ponder def. Iowa Park 23-25, 25-14, 25-18
Ponder def. Plano JV 25-21, 25-10, 21-25
Prince of Peace def. Sunnyvale 25-27, 25-18, 25-21
Prince of Peace def. Plano East JV 25-22, 17-25, 25-15
Plano East JV def. Sunnyvale 23-25, 25-23, 25-14
Mansfield def. Eaton 25-15, 25-17
Mansfield def. Canyon 25-16, 25-20
Mansfield def. Midland 25-18, 25-14
Eaton def. Canyon 25-17, 25-22
Eaton def. Midland 26-24, 25-18
Birdville def. El Chapin 25-23, 25-16
Birdville def. Dumas 25-16, 25-21
EP Franklin def. Birdville 25-21, 25-15
Euless Trinity def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-14, 25-7
El Dorado def. Euless Trinity 25-23, 25-21
Timber Creek def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-11, 25-17
El Dorado def. Timber Creek 25-17, 25-18
Timber Creek def. Euless Trinity 23-25, 28-26, 25-17
Coppell def. Lake Ridge 22-25, 25-22, 25-14
Coppell def. Legacy 25-22, 25-19
Coppell def. Hereford 25-17, 25-14
Lake Ridge def. Legacy 26-24, 25-23
Lake Ridge def. Hereford 26-24, 25-16
Legacy def. Hereford 25-21, 25-12
Waxahachie def. WF Rider 25-20, 25-11
Waxahachie def. Frenship 25-13, 25-11
Waxahachie def. Richland 25-22, 25-14
Richland def. WF Rider 29-27, 21-25, 25-21
Richland def. Frenship 16-25, 25-15, 25-19
LD Bell def. Burleson Centennial 25-22, 30-28
LD Bell def. Brewer 25-7, 25-7
LD Bell def. Timberview 25-22, 25-10
Burleson Centennial def. Brewer 25-20, 22-25, 25-14
Timberview def. Brewer 25-15, 25-19
Timberview def. Burleson Centennial 26-24, 22-25, 26-24
Fossil Ridge def. Summit 25-17, 26-24
Tyler Lee def. Fossil Ridge 13-25, 26-24, 25-21
Summit def. Keller Central 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Keller Central def. Fossil Ridge 25-13, 26-24
Keller Central def. Tyler Lee 25-20, 25-20
Summit def. Tyler Lee 25-17, 25-22
DeSoto def. Lanier 25-17, 25-8
DeSoto def. Killeen 25-13, 25-16
DeSoto def. Rudder 25-22, 25-18
Arlington Lamar def. Robinson 25-15, 25-12
Arlington Lamar def. Bowie 29-27, 23-25, 25-21
Arlington Lamar def. Gatesville 25-10, 25-21
Midlothian def. Connally 25-12, 25-15
Midlothian def. Austin 26-24, 25-20
Vista Ridge def. Midlothian 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Mira Costa def. Glen Rose 26-24, 25-16
Glen Rose def. Moanalua 25-20, 25-16
Glen Rose def. Boswell 25-22, 25-21
Boswell def. Moanalua 25-23, 25-16
Harvard-Westlake def. Boswell 25-12, 25-18
OTHERS
Burleson def. Hawley 25-18, 25-6
Wylie def. Burleson 21-25, 25-23, 25-17
Burleson def. EP Americas 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
Cleburne def. North Crowley 25-22, 15-25, 25-16
Cleburne def. Bowie, 25-11, 25-15
Cleburne def. FW Arlington Heights 25-14, 25-13
Cleburne def. Royse City 25-12, 25-23
FW South Hills def. West Mesquite 25-17, 25-22
FW South Hills def. FW Eastern Hills 25-27, 25-18, 25-18
Liberty Christian def. FW South Hills 25-16, 25-4
Denton Ryan def. Lake Country Christian 25-13, 25-13
Midlothian Heritage def. Crowley 25-14, 25-11
Denton Ryan def. Denison 25-9, 25-16
Lubbock Cooper def. Denton Ryan 25-10, 25-17
Crowley def. Duncanville 25-13, 17-25, 25-20
North Crowley 25-22, 25-11
Crowley def. FW Arlington Heights 25-18, 25-21
FW Christian def. FW Western Hills 25-10, 25-15
FW Christian def. Leon 27-25, 25-20
FW Trimble Tech def. FW Christian 25-18, 25-20
Comments