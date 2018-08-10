High School Sports

August 10, 2018 9:19 PM

High school varsity volleyball scores: August 10

By Brian Gosset

NOTE: If you'd like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com.

PEARLAND

Clear Falls def. Argyle 22-25, 25-9, 25-15

Granbury def. Argyle 25-22, 25-18

Argyle def. Needville 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Flower Mound def. Arlington Martin 25-12, 21-25, 25-20

Arlington Martin def. Clear Falls 25-16, 25-19

Decatur def. Melissa 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

Decatur def. Barbers Hill 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Denton Guyer def. SA Johnson 25-20, 25-13

Denton Guyer def. New Braunfels 25-19, 20-25, 25-20

Flower Mound def. Southlake Carroll 27-25, 21-25, 25-21

Bellaire def. Granbury 25-23, 18-25, 25-18

Needville def. Granbury 25-21, 25-22

Clemens def. Hebron 25-16, 17-25, 25-16

Hebron def. Clear Brook 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Highland Park def. Needville 25-18, 25-17

Prosper def. Highland Park 25-20, 25-12

Highland Park def. Clear Creek 17-25, 25-17, 25-23

St. Agnes def. Lake Highlands 25-21, 25-17

Lake Highlands def. Veterans Memorial 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

Friendswood def. Lake Highlands 25-15, 17-25, 25-19

Melissa def. Barbers Hill 16-25, 25-21, 25-22

Prosper def. Weslake 25-21, 25-16

Richardson def. Sonora 25-19, 25-12

Richardson def. St. John’s 25-6, 25-23

Hays def. Richardson 17-25, 25-22, 25-20

Southlake Carroll def. Clear Falls 25-19, 25-14

Ursuline Academy def. Lutheran South 25-4, 25-9

Ursuline Academy def. Dulles 25-15, 25-22

Ursuline Academy def. SA Christian 25-14, 25-15

NIKE CLASSIC (CARROLLTON/LEWISVILLE)

Aledo def. SGP 25-15, 25-27, 25-22

Aledo def. Azle 25-12, 25-10

Frisco Lebanon Trail def. Aledo 25-22, 18-25, 25-22

Plano West def. Aledo 25-21, 25-14

Allen def. Frisco Independence 25-18, 25-18

Allen def. Cedar Hill 24-26, 25-18, 25-16

Weatherford def. Allen 17-25, 27-25, 25-18

Frisco Lebanon Trail def. Azle 25-16, 25-13

SGP def. Azle 25-16, 25-16

Weatherford def. Cedar Hill 25-17, 25-13

Frisco Independence def. Cedar Hill 25-22, 26-24

Plano def. Chisholm Trail 25-16, 25-20

Rockwall def. Chisholm Trail 20-25, 25-23, 25-23

Chisholm Trail def. Amarillo Caprock 25-15, 25-19

Colleyville Heritage def. Lewisville 25-13, 25-15

Colleyville Heritage def. Plano West JV 25-9, 25-10

Frisco Liberty def. Colleyville Heritage 23-25, 27-25, 25-19

Weatherford def. Frisco Independence 25-14, 25-20

Frisco Liberty def. Plano West JV 25-23, 25-11

Frisco Liberty def. Lewisville 25-22, 25-15

Marcus def. JJ Pearce 25-22, 25-22, 20-25

Plano West def. JJ Pearce 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

Keller def. Lovejoy JV 25-18, 25-10

Keller def. Tascosa 25-14, 25-20

Plano East def. Keller 25-22, 25-19

Rockwall Heath def. Lake Dallas 25-20, 25-18

Frisco Reedy def. Lake Dallas 25-17, 25-8

Sanger def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 25-23

Frisco Lebanon Trail def. SGP 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

Plano West JV def. Lewisville 25-18, 18-25, 25-23

FW Paschal def. Frisco Lone Star 26-24, 25-5

Lovejoy def. Frisco Lone Star 25-15, 25-9

McKinney def. Frisco Lone Star 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

Lovejoy def. McKinney 25-20, 18-25, 25-14

Lovejoy def. FW Paschal 25-12, 25-12

Marcus def. Plano West 15-25, 25-21, 25-23

FW Paschal def. McKinney 25-13, 25-18

McKinney Boyd def. Carroll JV 25-12, 25-11

McKinney Boyd def. EP Burgess 25-20, 25-16

Plano Prestonwood def. McKinney Boyd 23-25, 27-25, 25-21

Plano def. Amarillo Caprock 25-21, 25-14

Plano def. Rockwall 22-25, 25-17, 25-16

Plano East def. Tascosa 25-16, 25-15

Plano Prestonwood def. EP Burgess 25-13, 25-23

Plano Prestonwood def. Carroll JV 27-25, 25-12

Frisco Reedy def. Sanger 25-22, 25-11

Frisco Reedy def. Rockwall Heath 25-23, 25-18

Rockwall def. Amarillo Caprock 25-12, 25-16

Rockwall Heath def. Sanger 25-12, 25-17

Godley def. Anna 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Anna def. Bowie 25-22, 17-25, 25-23

Celina def. Commerce 25-9, 25-19

Celina def. Nocona 25-17, 25-13

Godley def. Bowie 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

Kennedale def. Irving 25-12, 25-3

Holliday def. Irving 25-16, 25-11

Weatherford JV def. Irving 25-19, 25-15

Kennedale def. Weatherford JV 25-17, 25-11

Kennedale def. Holliday 25-22, 25-14

Ponder def. Iowa Park 23-25, 25-14, 25-18

Ponder def. Plano JV 25-21, 25-10, 21-25

Prince of Peace def. Sunnyvale 25-27, 25-18, 25-21

Prince of Peace def. Plano East JV 25-22, 17-25, 25-15

Plano East JV def. Sunnyvale 23-25, 25-23, 25-14

MANSFIELD ISD

Mansfield def. Eaton 25-15, 25-17

Mansfield def. Canyon 25-16, 25-20

Mansfield def. Midland 25-18, 25-14

Eaton def. Canyon 25-17, 25-22

Eaton def. Midland 26-24, 25-18

Birdville def. El Chapin 25-23, 25-16

Birdville def. Dumas 25-16, 25-21

EP Franklin def. Birdville 25-21, 25-15

Euless Trinity def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-14, 25-7

El Dorado def. Euless Trinity 25-23, 25-21

Timber Creek def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-11, 25-17

El Dorado def. Timber Creek 25-17, 25-18

Timber Creek def. Euless Trinity 23-25, 28-26, 25-17

Coppell def. Lake Ridge 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

Coppell def. Legacy 25-22, 25-19

Coppell def. Hereford 25-17, 25-14

Lake Ridge def. Legacy 26-24, 25-23

Lake Ridge def. Hereford 26-24, 25-16

Legacy def. Hereford 25-21, 25-12

Waxahachie def. WF Rider 25-20, 25-11

Waxahachie def. Frenship 25-13, 25-11

Waxahachie def. Richland 25-22, 25-14

Richland def. WF Rider 29-27, 21-25, 25-21

Richland def. Frenship 16-25, 25-15, 25-19

LD Bell def. Burleson Centennial 25-22, 30-28

LD Bell def. Brewer 25-7, 25-7

LD Bell def. Timberview 25-22, 25-10

Burleson Centennial def. Brewer 25-20, 22-25, 25-14

Timberview def. Brewer 25-15, 25-19

Timberview def. Burleson Centennial 26-24, 22-25, 26-24

Fossil Ridge def. Summit 25-17, 26-24

Tyler Lee def. Fossil Ridge 13-25, 26-24, 25-21

Summit def. Keller Central 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Keller Central def. Fossil Ridge 25-13, 26-24

Keller Central def. Tyler Lee 25-20, 25-20

Summit def. Tyler Lee 25-17, 25-22

AUSTIN JASON LANDERS

DeSoto def. Lanier 25-17, 25-8

DeSoto def. Killeen 25-13, 25-16

DeSoto def. Rudder 25-22, 25-18

Arlington Lamar def. Robinson 25-15, 25-12

Arlington Lamar def. Bowie 29-27, 23-25, 25-21

Arlington Lamar def. Gatesville 25-10, 25-21

Midlothian def. Connally 25-12, 25-15

Midlothian def. Austin 26-24, 25-20

Vista Ridge def. Midlothian 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

ANN KANG (HAWAII)

Mira Costa def. Glen Rose 26-24, 25-16

Glen Rose def. Moanalua 25-20, 25-16

Glen Rose def. Boswell 25-22, 25-21

Boswell def. Moanalua 25-23, 25-16

Harvard-Westlake def. Boswell 25-12, 25-18

OTHERS

Burleson def. Hawley 25-18, 25-6

Wylie def. Burleson 21-25, 25-23, 25-17

Burleson def. EP Americas 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Cleburne def. North Crowley 25-22, 15-25, 25-16

Cleburne def. Bowie, 25-11, 25-15

Cleburne def. FW Arlington Heights 25-14, 25-13

Cleburne def. Royse City 25-12, 25-23

FW South Hills def. West Mesquite 25-17, 25-22

FW South Hills def. FW Eastern Hills 25-27, 25-18, 25-18

Liberty Christian def. FW South Hills 25-16, 25-4

Denton Ryan def. Lake Country Christian 25-13, 25-13

Midlothian Heritage def. Crowley 25-14, 25-11

Denton Ryan def. Denison 25-9, 25-16

Lubbock Cooper def. Denton Ryan 25-10, 25-17

Crowley def. Duncanville 25-13, 17-25, 25-20

North Crowley 25-22, 25-11

Crowley def. FW Arlington Heights 25-18, 25-21

FW Christian def. FW Western Hills 25-10, 25-15

FW Christian def. Leon 27-25, 25-20

FW Trimble Tech def. FW Christian 25-18, 25-20

