High school varsity volleyball scores: August 9

PEARLAND
Hebron def. Decatur 12-25, 25-23, 25-20
Hebron def. Bellaire 25-11, 25-18, 25-19
Bellaire def. Decatur 25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Southlake Carroll def. SA Brennan 25-5, 25-14
Southlake Carroll def. Veterans Memorial 25-10, 25-20
Southlake Carrol def. Waller 25-15, 25-20
Prosper def. Lake Highlands 25-13, 25-10
Prosper def. Dickinson 25-10, 25-20
Lake Highlands def. Sonora 25-13, 25-14
Lake Highlands def. Dickinson 18-25, 25-20, 25-11
Prosper def. Sonora 25-9, 25-9
Argyle def. Lutheran South 25-16, 25-8
Argyle def. Hays 25-21, 22-25, 25-20
Dripping Springs def. Argyle 25-20, 21-25, 25-12
Denton Guyer def. Pasadena Memorial 25-13, 25-13
Denton Guyer def. Trinity Christian Academy 25-11, 25-16
Denton Guyer def. Clear Falls 25-23, 26-24
Highland Park def. Clear Lake 25-23, 29-27
Highland Park def. Manvel 25-15, 25-13
SA Reagan def. Highland Park 21-25, 25-23, 27-25
Granbury def. Elsik 25-12, 25-18, 27-25
Pearland def. Granbury 25-12, 25-18, 25-22
Kingwood def. Ursuline Academy 25-19, 21-25, 25-19
Weslake def. Ursuline Academy 21-25, 25-13, 25-14
Ursuline Academy def. San Marcos 26-24, 25-15
Dawson def. Richardson 25-20, 25-22
SA Johnson def. Richardson 25-19, 25-17
Flower Mound def. Jenks 25-17, 25-17
Flower Mound def. Dulles 25-17, 25-9
Flower Mound def. Deer Park 25-15, 25-12
Arlington Martin def. Barbers Hill 25-27, 25-18, 25-9
Arlington Martin def. Brazoswood 25-12, 25-8
Arlington Martin def. NB Canyon 15-25, 25-17, 25-17
SA Brandies def. Melissa 25-22, 25-15
Clear Creek def. Melissa 24-26, 25-14, 25-22
Melissa def. South San Antonio 25-13, 25-15
MANSFIELD ISD
Coppell def. Chapin 25-20, 25-18
Coppell def. Burleson Centennial 25-15, 25-16
Coppell def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-6, 25-6
Chapin def. Burleson Centennial 25-15, 19-25, 25-17
Burleson Centennial def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-11, 25-13
Chapin def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-6, 25-11
Mansfield def. Eastwood 27-25, 25-18
Mansfield def. Keller Central 25-23, 25-19
Mansfield def. Frenship 19-25, 25-23, 25-20
Eastwood def. Keller Central 25-13, 25-20
Frenship def. Keller Central 25-19, 25-23
Waxahachie def. Canyon 25-16, 25-18
Waxahachie def. Fossil Ridge 25-16, 25-12
Waxahachie def. EP Hanks 25-5, 25-13
Canyon def. Fossil Ridge 25-21, 25-19
Fossil Ridge def. EP Hanks 25-19, 25-18
EP Franklin def. Legacy 26-24, 24-26, 25-11
Legacy def. Euless Trinity 25-23, 25-19
Legacy def. Brewer 25-20, 25-19
EP Franklin def. Euless Trinity 25-17, 25-15
Euless Trinity def. Brewer 25-11, 25-18
EP Franklin def. Brewer 25-17, 25-18
Birdville def. Hereford 25-22, 25-14
Birdville def. EP El Dorado 25-18, 25-21
Birdville def. Timberview 25-14, 25-17
Hereford def. Timberview 25-10, 25-19
EP El Dorado def. Timberview 28-26, 25-21
Midland def. Summit 25-23, 25-22
WF Rider def. Summit 25-23, 25-12
Summit def. Lubbock 25-15, 25-11
Eaton def. Midway 25-11, 25-15
Eaton def. Richland 25-21, 25-18
Eaton def. Tyler Lee 25-13, 25-20
Richland def. Midway 25-20, 25-17
Richland def. Tyler Lee 25-11, 25-19
Lake Ridge def. Timber Creek 25-14, 25-15
Lake Ridge def. Dumas 25-12, 29-27
Lake Ridge def. LD Bell 25-20, 25-17
Dumas def. Timber Creek 28-26, 25-14
LD Bell def. Timber Creek 18-25, 25-19, 25-23
Dumas def. LD Bell 25-16, 29-27
NIKE CLASSIC (CARROLLTON/LEWISVILLE)
FW Paschal def. Azle 25-8, 25-18
FW Paschal def. Sanger 25-18, 16-25, 25-22
Kennedale def. Sunnyvale 25-17, 25-21
Kennedale def. Godley 25-12, 19-25, 25-19
Weatherford def. Rockwall-Heath 25-19, 25-15
AUSTIN ISD JASON LANDERS
Arlington Lamar def. Lanier 25-8, 25-11
Arlington Lamar def. Davis High 25-11, 25-15
Vista Ridge def. Arlington Lamar 25-21, 22-25, 26-24
SA Marshal def. DeSoto 25-15, 25-17
DeSoto def. Lehman 20-25, 27-25, 25-22
DeSoto def. Crockett 25-11, 25-18
Midlothian def. TSD 25-20, 25-21
Midlothian def. Rudder 25-16, 25-14
ANN KANG (HAWAII)
Village Christian def. Glen Rose 35-33, 25-23
Glen Rose def. HBA 25-20, 25-27, 15-3
Glen Rose def. Newport Harbor 25-21, 16-25, 15-13
Mira Costa def. Saginaw Boswell 25-17, 25-16
Saginaw Boswell def. Village Christian 25-20, 25-13
Saginaw Boswell def. HBA 25-14, 25-10
