High school varsity volleyball scores: August 9

PEARLAND

Hebron def. Decatur 12-25, 25-23, 25-20

Hebron def. Bellaire 25-11, 25-18, 25-19

Bellaire def. Decatur 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Southlake Carroll def. SA Brennan 25-5, 25-14

Southlake Carroll def. Veterans Memorial 25-10, 25-20

Southlake Carrol def. Waller 25-15, 25-20

Prosper def. Lake Highlands 25-13, 25-10

Prosper def. Dickinson 25-10, 25-20

Lake Highlands def. Sonora 25-13, 25-14

Lake Highlands def. Dickinson 18-25, 25-20, 25-11

Prosper def. Sonora 25-9, 25-9

Argyle def. Lutheran South 25-16, 25-8

Argyle def. Hays 25-21, 22-25, 25-20

Dripping Springs def. Argyle 25-20, 21-25, 25-12

Denton Guyer def. Pasadena Memorial 25-13, 25-13

Denton Guyer def. Trinity Christian Academy 25-11, 25-16

Denton Guyer def. Clear Falls 25-23, 26-24

Highland Park def. Clear Lake 25-23, 29-27

Highland Park def. Manvel 25-15, 25-13

SA Reagan def. Highland Park 21-25, 25-23, 27-25

Granbury def. Elsik 25-12, 25-18, 27-25

Pearland def. Granbury 25-12, 25-18, 25-22

Kingwood def. Ursuline Academy 25-19, 21-25, 25-19

Weslake def. Ursuline Academy 21-25, 25-13, 25-14

Ursuline Academy def. San Marcos 26-24, 25-15

Dawson def. Richardson 25-20, 25-22

SA Johnson def. Richardson 25-19, 25-17

Flower Mound def. Jenks 25-17, 25-17

Flower Mound def. Dulles 25-17, 25-9

Flower Mound def. Deer Park 25-15, 25-12

Arlington Martin def. Barbers Hill 25-27, 25-18, 25-9

Arlington Martin def. Brazoswood 25-12, 25-8

Arlington Martin def. NB Canyon 15-25, 25-17, 25-17

SA Brandies def. Melissa 25-22, 25-15

Clear Creek def. Melissa 24-26, 25-14, 25-22

Melissa def. South San Antonio 25-13, 25-15

MANSFIELD ISD

Coppell def. Chapin 25-20, 25-18

Coppell def. Burleson Centennial 25-15, 25-16

Coppell def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-6, 25-6

Chapin def. Burleson Centennial 25-15, 19-25, 25-17

Burleson Centennial def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-11, 25-13

Chapin def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-6, 25-11

Mansfield def. Eastwood 27-25, 25-18

Mansfield def. Keller Central 25-23, 25-19

Mansfield def. Frenship 19-25, 25-23, 25-20

SHARE COPY LINK Mansfield traveled to Justin Northwest on Aug. 7 and beat the Lady Texans in four sets to win the season opener. The Lady Tigers have nine seniors this season led by Texas commit Molly Phillips.

Eastwood def. Keller Central 25-13, 25-20

Frenship def. Keller Central 25-19, 25-23

Waxahachie def. Canyon 25-16, 25-18

Waxahachie def. Fossil Ridge 25-16, 25-12

Waxahachie def. EP Hanks 25-5, 25-13

Canyon def. Fossil Ridge 25-21, 25-19

Fossil Ridge def. EP Hanks 25-19, 25-18

EP Franklin def. Legacy 26-24, 24-26, 25-11

Legacy def. Euless Trinity 25-23, 25-19

Legacy def. Brewer 25-20, 25-19

EP Franklin def. Euless Trinity 25-17, 25-15

Euless Trinity def. Brewer 25-11, 25-18

EP Franklin def. Brewer 25-17, 25-18

Birdville def. Hereford 25-22, 25-14

Birdville def. EP El Dorado 25-18, 25-21

Birdville def. Timberview 25-14, 25-17

Hereford def. Timberview 25-10, 25-19

EP El Dorado def. Timberview 28-26, 25-21

Midland def. Summit 25-23, 25-22

WF Rider def. Summit 25-23, 25-12

Summit def. Lubbock 25-15, 25-11

Eaton def. Midway 25-11, 25-15

Eaton def. Richland 25-21, 25-18

Eaton def. Tyler Lee 25-13, 25-20

Richland def. Midway 25-20, 25-17

Richland def. Tyler Lee 25-11, 25-19

Lake Ridge def. Timber Creek 25-14, 25-15

Lake Ridge def. Dumas 25-12, 29-27

Lake Ridge def. LD Bell 25-20, 25-17

Dumas def. Timber Creek 28-26, 25-14

LD Bell def. Timber Creek 18-25, 25-19, 25-23

Dumas def. LD Bell 25-16, 29-27

NIKE CLASSIC (CARROLLTON/LEWISVILLE)

FW Paschal def. Azle 25-8, 25-18

FW Paschal def. Sanger 25-18, 16-25, 25-22

Kennedale def. Sunnyvale 25-17, 25-21

Kennedale def. Godley 25-12, 19-25, 25-19

Weatherford def. Rockwall-Heath 25-19, 25-15

AUSTIN ISD JASON LANDERS

Arlington Lamar def. Lanier 25-8, 25-11

Arlington Lamar def. Davis High 25-11, 25-15

Vista Ridge def. Arlington Lamar 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

SA Marshal def. DeSoto 25-15, 25-17

DeSoto def. Lehman 20-25, 27-25, 25-22

DeSoto def. Crockett 25-11, 25-18

Midlothian def. TSD 25-20, 25-21

Midlothian def. Rudder 25-16, 25-14

ANN KANG (HAWAII)

Village Christian def. Glen Rose 35-33, 25-23

Glen Rose def. HBA 25-20, 25-27, 15-3

Glen Rose def. Newport Harbor 25-21, 16-25, 15-13

Mira Costa def. Saginaw Boswell 25-17, 25-16

Saginaw Boswell def. Village Christian 25-20, 25-13

Saginaw Boswell def. HBA 25-14, 25-10

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.