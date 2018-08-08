High school varsity volleyball scores: August 8

Volleyball scores
Tuesday, Aug, 7
Denton Braswell def. Frisco Memorial 14-25, 26-24, 26-24, 27-29, 15-12
Krum def. Denton Braswell 14-25, 13-25, 14-25
Lewisville def. The Colony 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22, 15-13
Keller def. Mansfield Summit 9-25, 16-25, 20-25
Benbrook def. Northside 25-20, 25-16, 25-15
Denton Guyer def. Lake Highlands 27-25, 25-15, 25-16
Lake Ridge def. Granbury 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15
LD Bell def. Fossil Ridge 26-24, 12-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-10
Western Hills def. South Hills 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Irving MacArthur def. Western Hills 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18
Mansfield def. Northwest High School 25:17, 24:26, 25:14, 25:22
Burleson def. Stephenville 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-7
Saginaw def. Arlington Seguin 25-10, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23
