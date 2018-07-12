Two Fort Worth-area softball stars named MaxPreps Underclassmen All-Americans

Fort Worth Arlington Heights pitcher Jalee McDonald was one of 40 girls selected as a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.
McDonald, who's committed to Texas Woman's, helped the Yellowjackets to their first UIL state softball tournament last month. She was a national sophomore of the year finalist.
She went 33-4 with a 1.00 ERA and 200 strikeouts this season, and batted .625 with nine home runs and 80 RBI. McDonald was voted co-MVP for District 7-5A and was a Star-Telegram second-team all-star.
Others from Dallas-Fort Worth included: The Colony's Jayda Coleman, Denton Ryan's Abby Buettner and Forney's Savanna DesRochers.
Keller's Alexa Langeliers was named a MaxPreps freshman All-American after leading the Indians with a .522 batting average, third best in program history.
The middle infielder drove in 37 runs and scored 34 times as Keller reached the regional final for the fourth-straight year.
Langeliers is the younger sister of former Keller baseball standout and Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers.
