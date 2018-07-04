Texas Tech softball signs former Keller star and 2016 state champ

Texas Tech announced on Monday that former Keller standout Shelby Henderson is the newest member of the Red Raiders softball team.

Henderson, who won a UIL state title in 2016, transfers after spending the past two seasons at Lamar.

"We are very excited about the addition of Shelby," head coach Adrian Gregory said in a press release. "She is an extremely versatile player that has already had success in the college game and comes with leadership experience gained while she was at Lamar. We believe she will have a direct impact and influence with our young team. We are looking forward to a very bright year."

Henderson started 117 of 121 games in her two years at Lamar. She made 46 starts at first base and 10 at catcher last season and led the Cardinals with a .573 slugging percentage, 14 doubles and 44 RBI, which set a new single season school record.

She was also tied for the team-lead with eight home runs while hitting .327 overall, on her way to a All-Southland Conference second team nod.

Keller catcher Shelby Henderson, center, celebrating a home run with teammates on May 12 against Plano West, and the Indians take on District 5-6A rival Keller Timber Creek in the Class 6A Region I final. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Henderson helped Lamar to a 34-31 record during her freshman season and an appearance in the finals of the National Invitational Softball Championship. She drove in 28 runs.

During her time at Keller, Henderson was a three-time all-district pick. She helped the Indians to the Class 6A state title in 2016 where she earned a spot on the 6A state all-tournament team. She went 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI in the state semifinal game and hit a two-run home run in the state final.

She drove in 53 runs in 2014, which is tied for most all time in program history. Her 15 career home runs are third all time and she's tied for second in career walks with 64.

Henderson is still known for her heroics in the third round of the 2016 playoffs against Plano West. She hit the go-ahead home run in Game 1 and knocked in the walk-off two-run double of Game 3 to send the Indians to the regional semifinals.