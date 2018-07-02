Trinity Valley star to run for national team in Australia

Fort Worth Trinity Valley 2020 star John Pitre has been invited to represent Texas on the 2018 cross country national team in Queensland, Australia, per Down Under Sports.

Pitre, who began running cross country in the eighth grade, is in Brisbane, Australia where he'll compete for individual honors and a team championship title in the Gold Coast 5.7K Challenge as well as the All-American 5K meet.

“We consider all types of criteria, but generally speaking, we recruit like a college would and invite athletes based on their stats, honors, and what year they are in school," Down Under Sports Recruitment Coordinator Daniel Carolan said in a press release.

Pitre competed on cross country and track and field varsity teams for Trinity Valley during his first two years where he qualified for the Southwest Preparatory Conference championships both seasons. He also qualified for the Nike South Cross Country Invitational in 2016 and 2017. He competes in the 800, 1600 and 3200 during the spring.

An honor roll and headmaster's list student, Pitre has interest in Texas A&M and Rice where he wants to continue his athletic career and major in engineering.