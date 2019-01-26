UTA Lady Mavs start fast, never trail in rout against Georgia State

Four different players made a 3-pointer in the first quarter and the UTA Lady Mavs never trailed during its 69-45 victory over Georgia State on Saturday at College Park Center.

UTA (14-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) held GSU to 2 of 11 shooting in the opening period and took an 18-6 lead after one.

The Panthers (10-9, 4-4) trailed by as much as 14 points twice in the first half, but after going behind 24-11, they scored the next seven points to cut it to a six-point game with 1:35 before intermission.

Allison Johnson scored the first five points during the GSU run, but UTA scored seven of the next 10.

Cierra Johnson, who had a team-high nine points at the break, got a jumper to go while Aysia Evans’ put-back layup and Claire Chastain’s three free throws gave the Lady Mavs a 31-21 lead.

UTA scored the first seven points of the third quarter, capped off by a Brooke Alexander 3-pointer to increase the lead to 38-21. Alexander drained another three with 4:20 left in the period to push it to 45-24. She finished four threes and 14 points.

Evans’ fast-break layup extended the lead to 52-29 with under a minute to play in the third. The Lady Mavs held GSU to 11 points in the quarter to take a 20-point lead into the fourth.

Chastain hit back-to-back threes early in the fourth to give UTA a 62-39 advantage. The Lady Mavs went 10 of 20 from three. Johnson led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Chastain added 13 points and Katie Ferrell chipped in eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Panthers were held to 31 percent shooting, 4 of 18 from three and committed 20 turnovers, which UTA turned into 15 points.

UTA, which has won six of its past seven games, is third in the SBC standings. The Lady Mavs travel to Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and return home Feb. 2 to host Texas State at 2 p.m.