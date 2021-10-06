Cornerback Tre Tomlinson bringing much-needed ‘dog mentality’ to TCU football defense

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) defends the pass to Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (11) on Sept. 11. Tomlinson is leading the team with 23 tackles through four games, including nine in Saturday’s loss to Texas. Bob Booth

TCU’s leading tackler is a cornerback through four games. Coach Gary Patterson is the first to acknowledge that’s not a positive thing. Patterson’s defense is designed for linebackers to rack up the tackles.

But it speaks to the continued growth shown by junior cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlison. He’s emerged as a solid tackler in the secondary. And he showed his versatility in last week’s loss against Texas when he moved to free safety once TCU lost T.J. Carter to a targeting penalty.

Tomlinson hadn’t played safety since his high school days at Waco Midway, but jumped at the opportunity when approached by Patterson.

“I’m a baller,” Tomlinson said. “Whenever he asked me to play safety, I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Tomlinson went all right. He finished with a team-high nine tackles against the Longhorns, and also forced a fumble. In the previous week’s loss against SMU, Tomlinson set a then-career high with seven tackles.

For the season, Tomlinson is leading the team with 23 tackles, including two for a loss. He’s also tied for the team lead with one interception.

“I’m very active, aggressive, physical,” Tomlinson said. “I have a dog mentality. When I get those chances to show those abilities that I am that type of guy and athlete, I come out and do it. It’s nothing new to me. It’s something that I have as my instincts.”

And Tomlinson is hopeful that mindset rubs off on his teammates. Despite a two-game losing skid, TCU still has the potential to put together a successful season.

The Frogs have lost the last two games by one score. The defense, particularly the run defense, should improve once players such as defensive tackle Corey Bethley return. And they won’t be facing Bijan Robinson-caliber running backs every week.

“We have so much more ball to play,” Tomlinson said. “We’re going to show that we do have a great team. It’s just the little things we have to continue to work on to become that team that everyone knows that we can be. Once we come out and practice every day and continue to become a tighter group and communicate, become a better group, someday we’ll become that better team everyone has been hearing about.”

For now, though, TCU is what the record and stats sheet say it is. The Frogs have the ninth-ranked total defense in the 10-team Big 12. The most troubling stat may be the run defense allowing more than 5 yards a carry, something a TCU defense hasn’t allowed in a season since 1977.

But there is talent on that side of the ball, starting with Tomlinson. This is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer and TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson. This is a guy who led the Big 12 in pass breakups last season.

“I just try to do what’s best for the team,” he said. “If a guy gets to the second level, I’m like, man, it’s my play. I’m there to make it. It’s not anything that bothers me. I just want to come out and ball and continue to make those plays for my teammates. I just want to play great.”

First in portal

TCU has its first player in the NCAA transfer portal during this season.

Wide receiver TJ Steele entered the portal this week, a source confirmed. Steele, a true freshman out of Lubbock Estacado, did not see the field this season.

Steele was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He chose TCU over North Texas.

